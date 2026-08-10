Stowers has 2 hits and 2 RBIs, then leaves with hamstring discomfort as Marlins beat Angels 12-3

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Stowers tripled, singled and drove in two runs before exiting because of left hamstring discomfort in the fifth inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Los Angeles Angels 12-3 on Sunday.

Griffin Conine homered twice and Javier Sanoja had two singles and three RBIs for the Marlins. Miami’s Otto López had two infield singles, giving him 46 multihit games.

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Stowers grimaced as he rounded first after his two-run single capped a six-run fifth that put the Marlins ahead 10-2, He was immediately replaced by pinch runner Leo Jimenez.

Sanoja hit a two-run single and Conine added a two-run drive against Angels reliever Shaun Anderson before Stowers’ single.

Conine went deep again with a shot over the wall in right against position player Tyler Heineman to lead off the eighth.

Michael Petersen (2-2) threw a scoreless fifth for the win. Starter Ryan Gusto was pulled after four innings of two-run ball and 60 pitches. Gusto gave up three hits and struck out four.

The Marlins erased a 1-0 deficit with a three-run first against Angels starter Grayson Rodriguez (3-5).

Stowers tripled and scored on a wild pitch. An errant throw to third by Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel attempting to get Xavier Edwards out allowed him to score for a 2-1 lead. Owen Caissie capped the scoring with an RBI single.

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Los Angeles narrowed the gap on José Siri’s solo blast in the third. Siri hit a fastball from Gusto over the wall in center for his seventh homer.

Sanoja’s RBI single in the fourth made it 4-2.

Zach Neto put the Angels on the board with a run-scoring double in the first.

Rodriguez completed four innings. The right-hander allowed four runs and four hits. He walked four and struck out eight.

Angels: LHP Reid Detmers (3-8, 4.12 ERA) will start the opener of a four-game home series against Texas on Monday. The Rangers have not announced a starter.

Marlins: Have not announced a starter for the opener of a three-game home series against Pittsburgh on Tuesday. RHP Paul Skenes (9-10, 3.96) will start for the Pirates.

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