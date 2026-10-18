'Success doesnt have to be series wins necessarily': WI skipper Hope after well-fought 2-2 draw against India in T20Is

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 18 (ANI): Following his side's 2-2 series draw against India, West Indies skipper Shai Hope said that the team's performances throughout the series reflected its progress as a unit, adding that "success does not necessarily have to be series wins".

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One of the most competitive and high-scoring T20I series in recent times ended on an anticlimactic note after the rain-affected fifth match was abandoned following just 7.4 overs of play. With rain preventing a result in the series decider, both captains, Shreyas Iyer and Shai Hope, shared the trophy after their teams produced competitive performances across the first four matches.

However, West Indies' wait for a bilateral series victory in India continues, with their last such success coming during the 2002-03 tour, when they won the ODI series 4-3.

Speaking after the match, West Indies skipper Hope reflected on the team's performance and the significance of taking the series to a 2-2 draw.

"We have not won a series here in 20-plus years. To get this far in the series shows what we've done as a unit. Success does not necessarily have to be series wins, to see the way the guys have been progressing has been commendable."

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Hope also praised the team's bowling unit, particularly Shamar Springer, Keemo Paul and Roston Chase, who featured prominently among the leading wicket-takers in the series. Springer claimed seven wickets, while Paul picked up eight wickets and Chase accounted for six dismissals. Paul also registered a five-wicket haul while helping West Indies defend a massive total of 248 runs in the previous match in Hyderabad.

"Bowling front, saw Shamar Springer come in and play a crucial role at the back end, wickets and death overs. Keemo Paul similarly, Roston has been bowling well. The way we play our cricket in general, everyone was chipping in. Pleasing from the bowling side of things," he said.

Reflecting on his individual performances after being named 'Player of the Series', the West Indies skipper emphasised the importance of self-belief and maintaining consistency in his approach. Hope registered two centuries during the T20I series and has scored four centuries across the ODI and T20I formats.

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"Still have to have self-belief; when I cross the line, I still believe I can get the job done. My process never changes; I try and stay as neutral as I can."

Hope finished the T20I series as the leading run-scorer, accumulating 261 runs in four innings at a strike rate of over 190, including two centuries and a half-century. He was also named Player of the Series for his contributions with the bat.

In the fifth T20I, West Indies won the toss and elected to field first in the rain-shortened nine-overs-per-side contest. India posted an entertaining total, with Ishan Kishan scoring 30 off 10 balls, including three fours and two sixes, while Naman Dhir remained unbeaten on 24 off six balls, hitting one four and three sixes. Shamar Springer and Keemo Paul claimed two wickets each for West Indies. (ANI)

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