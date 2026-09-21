Suchika Tariyal bags historic MMA bronze for India at Asian Games 2026, breaks down after semifinal defeat

Suchika Tariyal broke down in tears after her semifinal loss to Teo Hui Hoon of Singapore in the women's traditional 60kg Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event on Monday, thus finishing with a historic bronze medal in the sport at the Asian Games 2026. This was India's firsts-ever MMA medal for India at Asian Games. Incidentally, MMA is making it's debut in this edition.

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With other MMA star Varun Sanyal withdrawing due to health issues even before he could take the ring, the onus was on Suchika. Expectedly, the 26-year-old assured India its first medal at the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday, defeating Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the quarterfinal.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Suchika Tariyal wins historic MMA bronze

Like in boxing, a place in the semifinals, assures an athlete at least a bronze medal. In the semifinal, Suchika lost 1-2 to Hoon. During their bout, both the fighters threw a barrage of punches at each other and three takedowns - two from the Indian and one from the Singaporean.

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It was Hoon, who took the lead with a win in the opening round before Suchika forced the bout to go to the decider with a brilliant turnaround. The third and final round went to Hoon's favour, leaving the Indian in tears. Television visuals showed Suchika being consoled by her coach.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in