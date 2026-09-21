Suchika Tariyal bags historic MMA bronze for India at Asian Games 2026, breaks down after semifinal defeat

Suchika Tariyal broke down in tears after her semifinal loss to Teo Hui Hoon of Singapore in the women's traditional 60kg Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event on Monday, thus finishing with a historic bronze medal in the sport at the Asian Games 2026. This was India's firsts-ever MMA medal for India at Asian Games. Incidentally, MMA is making it's debut in this edition.
With other MMA star Varun Sanyal withdrawing due to health issues even before he could take the ring, the onus was on Suchika. Expectedly, the 26-year-old assured India its first medal at the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday, defeating Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the quarterfinal.
Like in boxing, a place in the semifinals, assures an athlete at least a bronze medal. In the semifinal, Suchika lost 1-2 to Hoon. During their bout, both the fighters threw a barrage of punches at each other and three takedowns - two from the Indian and one from the Singaporean.
It was Hoon, who took the lead with a win in the opening round before Suchika forced the bout to go to the decider with a brilliant turnaround. The third and final round went to Hoon's favour, leaving the Indian in tears. Television visuals showed Suchika being consoled by her coach.