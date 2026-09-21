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Suchika Tariyal bags historic MMA bronze for India at Asian Games 2026, breaks down after semifinal defeat

Suchika Tariyal won India's first-ever MMA medal at the Asian Games. Incidentally, MMA made its debut at the Asian Games in this edition in Aichi-Nagoya.

Koushik Paul
Updated21 Sep 2026, 10:19 AM IST
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Suchika Tariyal breaks down in tears after her semifinal loss at Asian Games 2026.
Suchika Tariyal breaks down in tears after her semifinal loss at Asian Games 2026. (Screengrab)
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Suchika Tariyal broke down in tears after her semifinal loss to Teo Hui Hoon of Singapore in the women's traditional 60kg Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event on Monday, thus finishing with a historic bronze medal in the sport at the Asian Games 2026. This was India's firsts-ever MMA medal for India at Asian Games. Incidentally, MMA is making it's debut in this edition.

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With other MMA star Varun Sanyal withdrawing due to health issues even before he could take the ring, the onus was on Suchika. Expectedly, the 26-year-old assured India its first medal at the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday, defeating Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the quarterfinal.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: Suchika Tariyal wins historic MMA bronze

Like in boxing, a place in the semifinals, assures an athlete at least a bronze medal. In the semifinal, Suchika lost 1-2 to Hoon. During their bout, both the fighters threw a barrage of punches at each other and three takedowns - two from the Indian and one from the Singaporean.

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It was Hoon, who took the lead with a win in the opening round before Suchika forced the bout to go to the decider with a brilliant turnaround. The third and final round went to Hoon's favour, leaving the Indian in tears. Television visuals showed Suchika being consoled by her coach.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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