Suhail Chandhok appointed CEO of kabaddi team U Mumba1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 03:22 PM IST
The recently concluded ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League clocked a cumulative reach of 222 million, up 17.5% on year.
New Delhi: Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd. has appointed Suhail Chandhok as the chief executive of Pro Kabaddi league team, U Mumba. Chandhok will oversee the management and development of the franchise, the company said in a statement. Chandhok was a professional cricketer.
