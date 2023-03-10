Suhail Chandhok appointed CEO of kabaddi team U Mumba

Suhail Chandhok appointed CEO of kabaddi team U Mumba1 min read . 03:22 PM IST
The recently concluded ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League clocked a cumulative reach of 222 million, up 17.5% on year.
New Delhi: Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd. has appointed Suhail Chandhok as the chief executive of Pro Kabaddi league team, U Mumba. Chandhok will oversee the management and development of the franchise, the company said in a statement. Chandhok was a professional cricketer.
Team owner Ronnie Screwvala said, “We are delighted to welcome him to the family, joining as the chief executive. From being a professional sportsman and a respected figure in the sporting landscape, to his extensive knowledge of the ecosystem of kabaddi and other sports in the country, He will be a valuable asset to the company. I am looking forward to working with him to deliver on our plans for our 10th year of the franchise and beyond."
“This is a franchise with a rich legacy, known for its fantastic team culture and I look forward to building on the vision that’s been created and all the success so far. As a franchise that represents the City of Dreams, Mumbai, I’d love for our franchise to remain a team that players aspire to represent and we hope our team culture always reflects that, as we create an environment where players get to express themselves & come away as more complete players and individuals," Chandhok said.
Mint recently reported that, after a lacklustre season eight, the recently concluded ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League clocked a cumulative reach of 222 million, up 17.5% on year. The play-offs and final—last five matches—saw a cumulative reach of 66 million, up 32%, with consumption touching 3.22 billion minutes, said broadcasters Disney Star, citing viewership data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India.