Home / Sports / Sports News /  Suhail Chandhok appointed CEO of kabaddi team U Mumba

Suhail Chandhok appointed CEO of kabaddi team U Mumba

1 min read . 03:22 PM IST Varuni Khosla
Suhail Chandhok appointed CEO of Ronnie Screwvala owned kabaddi team U Mumba.

The recently concluded ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League clocked a cumulative reach of 222 million, up 17.5% on year.

New Delhi: Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd. has appointed Suhail Chandhok as the chief executive of Pro Kabaddi league team, U Mumba. Chandhok will oversee the management and development of the franchise, the company said in a statement. Chandhok was a professional cricketer.

Team owner Ronnie Screwvala said, “We are delighted to welcome him to the family, joining as the chief executive. From being a professional sportsman and a respected figure in the sporting landscape, to his extensive knowledge of the ecosystem of kabaddi and other sports in the country, He will be a valuable asset to the company. I am looking forward to working with him to deliver on our plans for our 10th year of the franchise and beyond."

“This is a franchise with a rich legacy, known for its fantastic team culture and I look forward to building on the vision that’s been created and all the success so far. As a franchise that represents the City of Dreams, Mumbai, I’d love for our franchise to remain a team that players aspire to represent and we hope our team culture always reflects that, as we create an environment where players get to express themselves & come away as more complete players and individuals," Chandhok said.

Mint recently reported that, after a lacklustre season eight, the recently concluded ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League clocked a cumulative reach of 222 million, up 17.5% on year. The play-offs and final—last five matches—saw a cumulative reach of 66 million, up 32%, with consumption touching 3.22 billion minutes, said broadcasters Disney Star, citing viewership data from the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
