Suhail Chandhok appointed CEO of kabaddi team U Mumba

“This is a franchise with a rich legacy, known for its fantastic team culture and I look forward to building on the vision that’s been created and all the success so far. As a franchise that represents the City of Dreams, Mumbai, I’d love for our franchise to remain a team that players aspire to represent and we hope our team culture always reflects that, as we create an environment where players get to express themselves & come away as more complete players and individuals," Chandhok said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}