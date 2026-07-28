Sumit Kundu loses 1-4 to Jon McConnell after judges break deadlocked scorecards at CWG 2026

India’s boxing campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 suffered an early setback on Monday when Sumit Kundu was eliminated from the men’s 70kg event. The Indian boxer lost 1-4 to Northern Ireland’s Jon McConnell in the round of 16, even though four of the five judges had the contest deadlocked after three rounds.

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Strong start for Sumit Kundu in opening round Sumit Kundu began the bout with purpose and aggression. He controlled large portions of the first round and earned 10-9 scores from three of the five judges. McConnell was preferred on the remaining two cards. The Northern Irish fighter also received a one-point deduction after a warning from the referee, which further tilted the early balance in the Indian’s favour.

Kundu looked sharper with his jab and movement in those opening three minutes. He forced McConnell onto the back foot at times and landed cleaner combinations. The deduction for McConnell left the round even more clearly in Sumit’s corner on most scorecards.

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Jon McConnell fights back in middle and final rounds The second round proved tighter. Jon McConnell adjusted his approach, improved his defence and began to score more effectively with the right hand. Three judges gave the round to the Northern Irish boxer while two stuck with Sumit Kundu. The contest remained finely balanced heading into the last three minutes.

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McConnell produced his best work in the final round. He increased the pressure, landed more frequently and convinced four of the five judges. Kundu stayed competitive but could not match the volume or accuracy of his opponent in those closing exchanges. After the earlier one-point deduction was applied, the totals told a remarkable story.

Four judges tied at 28-28 Judges 1, 2, 4 and 5 all finished with identical scores of 28-28. Only Judge 3 had Sumit Kundu ahead at 29-27. Under normal circumstances, a clear majority would have decided the winner. Instead, the bout went to boxing’s official tie-break system rather than any mathematical countback of earlier rounds.

World Boxing rules require every judge who ends with equal totals to nominate the boxer they believed won the contest overall. All four judges with level scorecards selected Jon McConnell. That gave the Northern Irish fighter a 4-1 decision on points and ended Sumit Kundu’s Commonwealth Games campaign in the round of 16.

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Tough exit for India The result highlighted how thin the margins can be at this level. Sumit Kundu had done enough to keep four judges completely level after nine minutes of competitive boxing. A single judge’s preference and the subsequent nominations decided the outcome. Indian supporters watching the bout will feel the decision was harsh given how close the scoring remained throughout.

Kundu leaves the Commonwealth Games 2026 with a respectable showing, but without the medal he had targeted. McConnell advances and will now prepare for the quarter-finals with renewed confidence after surviving a genuine scare.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.