Suni Lee returning to gymnastics: American star eyes third Olympics at 2028 LA games

Suni Lee is back in the gym and chasing history. The American gymnastics standout announced her return to elite training on Tuesday, around two years before the Los Angeles Olympics. The 23-year-old 2020 Olympic all-around champion and six-time Olympic medalist posted a video on Instagram confirming she is ready to resume work and pursue a third Games appearance.

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Details about the announcement Suni Lee shared the news directly with followers through a simple yet powerful Instagram video. In it, she revealed she is back training and eager to get to work. The post has already sparked excitement across the gymnastics world. After taking time away following the 2024 Paris Olympics, Lee is the latest member of that gold-medal team to signal plans for 2028. Fellow champion Jade Carey has already returned to competition, and now Lee joins her in eyeing the home Games.

She announced her return with a caption, "I am back."

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A remarkable journey filled with resilience Suni Lee burst onto the world stage at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She captured all-around gold, becoming the first Hmong-American to win the event, while also earning team silver and uneven bars bronze. Her path to Paris 2024 was even more inspiring. Battling kidney disease that forced breaks from training, she fought her way back and delivered again. In Paris, she helped the US women win team gold and added individual bronze medals in the all-around and uneven bars.

Those six Olympic medals tell only part of her story. Lee has become a role model for perseverance, showing young athletes that setbacks do not have to end dreams. Her return now adds another layer to a career already marked by courage and excellence.

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What Suni Lee’s comeback means for US gymnastics Suni Lee’s decision strengthens the outlook for the American team heading into 2028. The Los Angeles Games will mark the first time the US hosts the Summer Olympics since 1996, creating a special atmosphere for home athletes. With Lee and Carey potentially in the mix, the squad gains valuable experience and star power.

Emerging talents will also benefit from training alongside proven champions. Lee’s presence could help bridge the gap between Paris veterans and the next generation, keeping the US among the world’s top gymnastics nations.

Now that she is back in the gym, Lee will focus on rebuilding skills, strength, and timing. At 23, she remains in prime competitive years, and her Olympic experience gives her a clear advantage. The process will require smart training and attention to both physical and mental health, areas Lee has navigated carefully throughout her career.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.