The Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is rapidly approaching. This is the first time an all-woman crew will be conducting the pre-game flypast in Arizona at the Super Bowl 2023.

Here are some things to know ahead of Sunday's game:

NFL Super Bowl 2023: How to watch in India?

The game begins at 5.00am (IST) on Monday (6:30 p.m. EST) and can be viewed on Star channels in India, according to America's National Football League.

NFL Super Bowl 2023: Finalist Teams

The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years after winning another AFC Championship. The Chiefs won Super Bowl 54 against the 49ers after the 2019 season but lost to the Buccaneers after 2020.

The Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC championship and are trying to win their second Super Bowl in six years. They're led by quarterback and MVP finalist Jalen Hurts, receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and linebacker Haason Reddick.

RiRi to perform live for the 1st time since 2016

Nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna is the headline act of this year’s halftime show.

She’s had 14 No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits, including “We Found Love," “Work," “Umbrella" and “Disturbia." She and rapper A$AP Rocky recently welcomed her first child.

“The setlist was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest, hardest part. Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate — that’s what this show is going to be. It’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together," Rihanna said.

NFL Super Bowl 2023: Venue

The Super Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which is home to the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. Glendale is a suburb of Phoenix.

It's the third Super Bowl the stadium has hosted.

NFL Super Bowl 2023: Eagles vs Chief- who is favoured?

The Eagles are favored by 1 1/2 points to beat the Chiefs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and the line has stayed fairly constant over the past two weeks. The over-under is 50.5 points.

NFL Super Bowl 2023: Honors

The league had its yearly “NFL Honors" show on Thursday night, with Mahomes receiving his second MVP and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earning the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Another highlight: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his second appearance of the week, paying tribute to those who had a hand in giving him a second chance at life.

Hamlin was on stage a little more than a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.