One of the biggest sporting events on the planet, the NFL Super Bowl is finally closing in. The match between Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will be played on Sunday. Fans around the world seem excited about the face-off between the two best teams in the world.

This is the Philadelphia Eagles return to the spotlight for the first time since 2018 when they won in a thrilling match against the New England Patriots and were crowned champions.

The Kansas City Chiefs are participating in their third Super Bowl in the last four years, having won the championship in 2020, but then lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers led by Tom Brady in 2021.

NFL Super Bowl 2023 Venue and Timings:

The match will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12 at 6:30 PM (EST). Indian audiences can see the live telecast of the match on 13 February at 5:00 AM.

The fans can watch the telecast live on Fox network and in case they don't have a tv or cable connection, there are several streaming platforms where the fans can enjoy the match.

Watch NFL Super Bowl 2023 Live:

The telecast of the Super Bowl will be available on various streaming platforms like AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. In India, the match can be watched on Star channels, according to America's National Football League.

YouTube TV provides access to the four major networks: Fox, CBS, NBC, and ESPN.

The halftime show of the Super Bowl also draws much attention to the game and this time nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna is set to perform on the stage while other celebrities are also expected to give appearances.

“The setlist was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest, hardest part. Deciding how to maximize 13 minutes but also celebrate — that’s what this show is going to be. It’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together," Rihanna said.

Super Bowl 2023 Prize Money:

Every player of the winning team is expected to win $1,50,000 while the losing team slated to get $75,000 for each player. The money will come from the NFL and will be given to players as bonuses.