Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas this Sunday promises to be an exciting event. The game features the high-powered offence of the Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and coach Andy Reid.

As reported by AP, they'll be facing off against the San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Christian McCaffrey, and defensive star Nick Bosa.

The Chiefs are the reigning champions and have been frequent contenders in recent years, making their fourth appearance in the last five seasons.

Meanwhile, the 49ers, despite not winning a Super Bowl since 1995, have consistently been one of the NFL's top teams, with their last Super Bowl appearance resulting in a loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. And let's not forget, Taylor Swift is also part of the excitement surrounding the event.

Here's a guide to watching the game on Sunday:

What time does the Super Bowl start?

The game kicks off shortly after 6:30 p.m. Eastern, with pregame shows beginning at 11:30 a.m. Eastern on CBS.

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

You can catch the game on CBS and Nickelodeon.

Super Bowl 2024 live stream:

Paramount will provide a live stream of the game. Additionally, it can be streamed on platforms like YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Hulu Live TV with a subscription.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

R&B/pop icon Usher is headlining the halftime show. He's confirmed that he'll have company at Allegiant Stadium. Typically, Super Bowl halftime performers have featured guest stars, although Rihanna performed solo last year.

