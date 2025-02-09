Super Bowl 2025: Beyond the game, what fans are spending their money on

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare to face off in the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 9), a survey finds that nearly a third of American viewers are planning to cut back on their spending for the big game. However, those who are spending expect to shell out more than last year, with an average outlay of $142, according to the LendingTree 2025 Super Bowl Spending Report.

Super Bowl spending trends The survey reveals that 31% of viewers plan to spend less on the Super Bowl compared to last year, while only 19% plan to spend more. The remaining 50% expect to spend about the same. Despite more Americans tightening their budgets, the average expected spending per viewer has jumped 22% from $116 in 2024 to $142 in 2025. The primary expenses include food, beverages, and fan merchandise, with millennials ($226), high-income earners ($223), and parents of young children ($217) ranking as the biggest spenders.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift’s influence on football viewership Pop icon Taylor Swift’s presence in the NFL continues to divide fans. With her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs returning to the Super Bowl, nearly a quarter of Americans say Swift has impacted their interest in football—14% have gained interest, while 10% have lost it. Additionally, 17% say they dislike her influence on the league.

Swift’s presence is also affecting spending habits, with 20% of Americans saying she has influenced their football-related purchases. The impact is highest among Gen Z (39%) and millennials (31%), with men (26%) more likely than women (14%) to say she has influenced their spending.

Advertisement

Why are people watching? While the Super Bowl is America’s biggest sporting event, nearly half (48%) of viewers say the game isn’t their primary reason for tuning in. About 19% watch mainly for the halftime show, while 17% tune in for the commercials. The younger the audience, the more likely they are watching for entertainment rather than the game itself—27% of Gen Z and 23% of millennials say the halftime show is their main draw, compared to just 10% of baby boomers.

Advertisement

Shifting spending habits The report also highlights a gender and generational divide in spending. Women (37%) are far more likely than men (26%) to say they’ll spend less this year, while younger generations are the most likely to increase spending. 34% of Gen Zers plan to spend more, compared to just 5% of baby boomers.

As Super Bowl Sunday approaches, the data suggests that while many Americans are looking to cut back on costs, those who do spend are investing more in the experience—whether through food, fan gear, or betting.

Advertisement

Super Bowl 59: Kickoff time and where to watch Football fans are gearing up for Super Bowl 59, where the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will battle for the championship title. The highly anticipated game is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday (February 9, 2025).

Where will Super Bowl 59 be played? This year’s Super Bowl will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

How to watch Super Bowl 59? Fans can watch Super Bowl 59 live on FOX, with full coverage from the Superdome in New Orleans. Those who prefer to stream the game can do so via Fubo or the Fox Sports app.