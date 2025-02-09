Super Bowl 2025 - Time, where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX today (February 9), marking a highly anticipated rematch of their 2023 championship encounter. The game will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

When and where to watch The 2025 Super Bowl will be broadcast nationwide on Fox, which owns the television rights to this year’s championship game. Viewers can tune in to Fox’s live coverage of the event, which will include pre-game analysis.

Kickoff time The kickoff time for the Super Bowl match is scheduled for 6.30 p.m. Eastern Time (5.30 p.m. Central Time). This corresponds to 5.00 a.m. IST on February 10 for viewers in India.

Fans can watch the live broadcast on Fox.

This marks the same designated kickoff time as last year’s Super Bowl.

Streaming options For those who prefer to stream the game, several options are available. Fans can stream Super Bowl 59 via: Fubo, Tubi, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu, and Fox Sports app.

These platforms provide various ways to watch the championship showdown, ensuring that viewers can experience all the action whether on television, mobile devices, or streaming services.

With multiple viewing options available, football fans across the country won’t miss a moment of the Chiefs vs. Eagles battle for the Lombardi Trophy.

Chiefs aim for historic three-peat against Eagles The Kansas City Chiefs are on the brink of NFL history as they chase an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl victory when they face the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday.

Having defeated the Eagles in Super Bowl 57 after overcoming a 10-point halftime deficit, the Chiefs believe their championship formula remains intact.

"I expect a great football team, a team that's going to play with a lot of pride, a team that's going to play hard, play fast and they have a lot of great players," said twice-MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who led the defending champions to a 15-2 record in the regular season.

"It's going to be an extreme challenge for us and we have to be ready for that on every single snap."

Eagles look to avenge 2023 loss The Eagles, determined to deny Kansas City a dynasty-defining victory, boast a league-leading defense and a key new addition—star running back Saquon Barkley, who arrived from the New York Giants. His presence gives quarterback Jalen Hurts another explosive weapon in the Eagles' offensive arsenal.

Trump, Swift among star-studded attendees The high-stakes action on the field will be matched by a star-studded crowd in the stands. President Donald Trump is set to become the first sitting US president to attend a Super Bowl, adding a political dimension to the spectacle.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift, whose relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has drawn new audiences to the NFL, will also be in attendance.

Kelce welcomed the president's presence, stating, "I’d be honored to have Trump in attendance," even after Trump posted on social media last year, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Kendrick Lamar to headline halftime show The entertainment spotlight will turn to Kendrick Lamar during halftime, as the Grammy-winning artist takes center stage. Fresh off winning five Grammys last week, Lamar is expected to deliver a dynamic performance for the 73,000-plus crowd at the Superdome.