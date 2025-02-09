Super Bowl 59: Which celebrities may attend the big Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles game?

Super Bowl 59 is set to bring together not only the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles but also a host of Hollywood celebrities who are die-hard fans of the competing teams. As the Chiefs aim for a historic three-peat and the Eagles seek redemption, the star power in the stands is expected to match the intensity on the field.

Philadelphia Eagles' supporters Several big names in entertainment are known to be passionate Eagles fans and could make an appearance at the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday. Among them:

Will Smith – The Philadelphia-born actor has long supported his hometown team.

Sylvester Stallone – The "Rocky" star has deep ties to the city and backs the Eagles.

Bradley Cooper – A lifelong Eagles fan who has attended multiple games.

Questlove – The Roots drummer and Philly native often cheers for the team.

Kevin Hart – The comedian is known for his vocal support for the Eagles.

Keke Palmer – The actress has expressed her support for the Eagles in interviews.

Miles Teller – The "Top Gun: Maverick" actor is a vocal supporter of the team.

Lil Uzi Vert – The rapper, who hails from Philly, has repped the Eagles in his music and style.

Tina Fey – The actress and comedian has ties to Philadelphia and backs the Birds.

Pink – The singer, originally from Pennsylvania, has been an Eagles fan for years.

Meek Mill – The Philadelphia rapper has performed at Eagles events and is close with the team.

Quinta Brunson – The "Abbott Elementary" creator often expresses her love for the Eagles.

Kelly Ripa – The talk show host is known to root for the Eagles.

Kansas City Chiefs' celebrity fans On the other side, the Chiefs will have their own lineup of Hollywood supporters hoping for another Super Bowl win. Chiefs Kingdom will be represented by:

Brad Pitt – A longtime Chiefs fan who has been seen at their games.

Eric Stonestreet – The "Modern Family" actor is a passionate Chiefs fan.

Miranda Lambert – The country singer has shown her support for the team.

Paul Rudd – The actor, a Kansas City native, is one of the team’s most devoted fans.

Heidi Gardner – The "Saturday Night Live" star, born in Kansas City, is a huge Chiefs fan.

Rob Riggle – The comedian is a die-hard Kansas City supporter.

Jason Sudeikis – The "Ted Lasso" star has deep Kansas City roots and backs the Chiefs.

Henry Cavill – The "Superman" actor has publicly supported the Chiefs in interviews.

Henry Winkler – The "Happy Days" icon has developed a friendship with Patrick Mahomes and cheers for the team.

Melissa Etheridge – The singer, originally from Kansas, has always backed the Chiefs.

A star-studded Super Bowl 59 With so many celebrities expected to attend, the game will be just as exciting off the field as on it. Along with must-watch commercials and a highly anticipated halftime show featuring Kendrick Lamar, Super Bowl 59 promises to be an unforgettable event.

Trump becomes first sitting President to attend Super Bowl US President Donald Trump is set to make history as the first sitting US president to attend the NFL’s biggest game. His presence underscores the significance of the event, which is expected to attract millions of viewers worldwide.

The Super Bowl, an annual American tradition, is known not only for its thrilling gameplay but also for must-watch commercials, a star-studded halftime show, and a flood of celebrity attendees.

Kelce honored by Presidential presence Chiefs' Travis Kelce, whose girlfriend Taylor Swift is also expected at the game, said he considers Trump’s attendance an honor. “It's a great honor, I think, no matter who the president is,” Kelce said. “It’s the biggest game of my life, and having the president there—it’s the best country in the world, so it'd be pretty cool.”

Jill Biden to cheer for the Eagles Former First Lady Jill Biden, a longtime Eagles fan, will be in attendance at the Super Bowl, accompanied by her grandson, Hunter. However, former President Joe Biden will not be joining her, according to USA Today which has cited sources familiar with their plans.

Super Bowl 59: Kickoff time and where to watch Football fans are gearing up for Super Bowl 59, where the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will battle for the championship title. The highly anticipated game is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday (February 9, 2025).

Where will Super Bowl 59 be played? This year’s Super Bowl will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.