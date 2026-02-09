Super Bowl MVP voting explained: When is the winner announced and who is eligible?

The Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots match is heading to a close, and the anticipation for the next Super Bowl MVP is high. The betting favourite this year has been Sam Darnold, but players like Drake Maye and Kenneth Walker are also seen in contention.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Super Bowl MVP process:

When is the Super Bowl MVP announced? The MVP is announced immediately after the conclusion of the game. The usual practice is that the winner is revealed during the Lombardi Trophy presentation ceremony, and the announcement is typically made by the NFL Commissioner before handing over the trophy to the winning team.

How is the Super Bowl MVP decided? The Super Bowl MVP is decided based on a mix of expert analysis and fan participation through a weighted system.

Here’s how the system works: Media panel: This includes a panel of 16 football writers and broadcasters selected by the Pro Football Writers of America. The experts are asked to cast their votes in the fourth quarter of the game.

Collectively, their votes count for 80% of the total tally.

Fans: The remaining 20% of the decision rests in the hands of the fans, who can cast their votes live using the official NFL website.

Who are the favourites this year? Thirty-four of the 59 Super Bowl MVPs so far have been quarterbacks, which makes them the heavy favourites this year as well.

Here are the top contenders: Sam Darnold: The Seahawks QB is seen as the clear favourite for the MVP title this year and is currently the top contender in the betting odds.

Drake Maye: The young Patriots QB is seen as second in line to win the MVP award this year.

Super Bowl MVP odds: Here’s a snapshot of the Super Bowl MVP odds, as listed by BetMGM:

Sam Darnold, Seahawks QB (+115)

Drake Maye, Patriots QB (+230)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks WR (+500)

Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks RB (+700)

Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots RB (+3000)

Rashid Shaheed, Seahawks WR (+3300)

Stefon Diggs, Patriots WR (+5000)

Cooper Kupp, Seahawks WR (+6600)

Nick Emmanwori, Seahawks S (+8000)

TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots RB (+8000)

Marcus Jones, Patriots CB (+8000)

DeMarcus Lawrence, Seahawks DL (+10000)

Ernest Jones IV, Seahawks LB (+10000)

Kayshon Boutte, Patriots WR (+12500)

Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks CB (+12500)

Leonard Williams, Seahawks DL (+15000)

Christian Gonzalez, Patriots CB (+15000)