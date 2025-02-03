Super Bowl secrets: The real reason behind the use of Roman numerals

The Super Bowl, the championship game of the National Football League (NFL), is one of the most-watched sporting events in the world. Since its inception, the use of Roman numerals to designate each Super Bowl has been a distinctive feature.

The reasons behind this unique tradition are rooted in clarity, tradition, and the desire to create a timeless and grandiose feel for the event.

Historical context The NFL began using Roman numerals starting with the third Super Bowl. The idea was introduced by the league’s commissioner, Pete Rozelle, as part of an effort to create a unique identity for the event. Over time, the practice became a hallmark of the Super Bowl, adding to its rich legacy.

Reasons for using Roman numerals Clarity and consistency The primary reason for adopting Roman numerals is to avoid confusion regarding the year in which the Super Bowl is played. The NFL season spans two calendar years—the regular season starts in one year, and the playoffs and Super Bowl conclude in the following year.

For example, the 2021 NFL season culminated with Super Bowl LVI, which took place in February 2022. Using Roman numerals ensures that each Super Bowl has a unique and consistent identifier, eliminating ambiguity about the year of the game.

Marketing and branding The use of Roman numerals also plays a significant role in marketing and branding. The distinctiveness of Roman numerals makes them easily recognizable and memorable. This helps in creating a strong brand identity for the Super Bowl, making it stand out in the minds of fans and viewers. The visual appeal of Roman numerals adds to the event's overall aesthetic, making it more attractive for advertising and promotional purposes.

