Surprise appointment Riera named Frankfurt coach

Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday named Albert Riera as head coach, a surprise appointment from Slovenian side Celje.

"The 43-year-old Spaniard will take charge from Monday 2 February on a contract valid until 30 June 2028," said Eintracht in a statement.

Frankfurt reportedly agreed to pay a 1.3-million-euro ($1.5 million) transfer fee for Riera.

"In Albert Riera, we have deliberately decided on a coach who plays modern, intensive and attacking football. He has international experience, a clear playing philosophy and an equally clear approach in his day-to-day work with the team," said Frankfurt sporting director Markus Kroesche.

"He's also an excellent fit for the club and our team on a personal level."

The club said Riera has asked to be allowed to coach a final Celje match against Maribor on Sunday.

As a player, the 43-year-old Riera represented 11 different clubs including Liverpool, Galatasaray and Espanyol, along with a brief loan spell at Manchester City. He played 16 times for the Spanish national team.

After a stint as an assistant at Galtasaray, Riera moved to Olimpija Ljubljana, where he won the league and cup.

He left Slovenia for Bordeaux but was sacked after nine months, having failed to secure promotion.

He returned to Slovenia to coach Celje to the Slovenian Cup and his side are 12 points clear in the league table.

Frankfurt sacked Dino Toppmoeller in mid-January, after a poor run of results.

Toppmoeller had led Frankfurt to third in the Bundesliga last season, the club's best finish in three decades, but the Eagles struggled this campaign.

With 19 Bundesliga matches played, Frankfurt sit eighth, nine points behind the Champions League placings, and were eliminated from European competition before the final matchday.

Interim coaches Dennis Schmitt and Alexander Meier will remain in charge for the home game against Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

