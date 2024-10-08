‘Swapnil Kusale should get ₹5 crore, Pune flat’: Maha govt’s ₹2 crore prize upsets Olympic bronze medallist’s father

Father of Olympic shooter Swapnil Kusale criticized Maharashtra's prize policy, advocating for 5 crore and a flat near Balewadi. He questioned the state's low rewards compared to Haryana

Updated8 Oct 2024, 04:38 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bronze medalist Swapnil Kusale . The Olympic medallist's father Suresh Kusale has expressed disappointment with Maharashtra government's prize money
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bronze medalist Swapnil Kusale . The Olympic medallist’s father Suresh Kusale has expressed disappointment with Maharashtra government’s prize money

Olympic bronze medallist shooter Swapnil Kusale's father expressed disappointment over the prize money the Maharashtra government awarded his son. While questioning the state government's cash prize policy for Olympic medallists, Suresh Kusale, also urged the state to increase the prize amount to 5 crore.

He also said that his son should get a flat near Pune's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex in Balewadi and the 50-meter-three-position rifle shooting arena should be named under his honour, reported PTI.

“Swapnil should get 5 crore as an award, a flat near Balewadi Sports Stadium so that he could easily commute for practice. Swapnil's name should be given to the 50-meter-three-position rifle shooting arena,” PTI quoted Suresh Kusale as saying on Monday.

Why such criteria when only 2 people from state have won Olympics?, questions Kusale

Swapnil Kusale's father also questioned the Maharashtra government's policy of rewarding Olympic medallists. While speaking with the media, Suresh Kusale pointed out the extremely low number of Olympians from the state and compared its situation with that of Haryana, where the state has given many Olympic winners and still awards 5 crore to each medallist.

“As per a new policy announced by the Maharashtra government, an Olympic bronze medal winner will get 2 crore. Why does the state form such criteria when Swapnil was only the second individual Olympic medal winner from Maharashtra (after wrestler K D Jadhav in 1952) in 72 years?,” Suresh Kusale asked.

 “The Haryana government gives 5 crore to its each (Olympics medal winning) player (Haryana gives 6 crore to a gold medallist, 4 crore to silver medallist, 2.5 crore to bronze winner),” he added. He also mentioned that he would have asked his son to drop this sport as a profession if he had been aware of the Maharashtra government's prize money awarded to Olympians.

"Had I known such an outcome, I would have persuaded him to explore a career in some other sports. Is the amount kept low because Swapnil is from a humble background? Would the reward amount have remained the same if he had been the son of an MLA or a minister?" he wondered. Suresh Kusale said the 50-meter-three-position rifle shooting arena in the sports complex should be named after his son.

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 04:38 PM IST
Business NewsSportsSports News'Swapnil Kusale should get ₹5 crore, Pune flat': Maha govt's ₹2 crore prize upsets Olympic bronze medallist's father

