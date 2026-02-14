Sweden accuse Canada of cheating in Winter Olympics 2026: World Curling warns Marc Kennedy's team of sanctions

The Olympic Winter Games 2026 became tense after cheating claims. Angry language was exchanged during a men’s match between Canada and Sweden. The incident brought rare controversy and emotion to a sport known for control, respect and concentration.

Sweden’s Oskar Eriksson accused Canada’s Marc Kennedy of double-touching the stone after release in Canada’s 8-6 round robin win.

Curling rules require a player to release the stone using the handle before it reaches the hog line, marked by a thick green line at each end.

Replays appeared to show Canada’s Marc Kennedy releasing the stone correctly. But, he apparently touched it again with an outstretched finger as it neared the line, according to ESPN. However, curling does not rely on video replay for decisions. Judgments depend on ice officials and player conduct during competition.

Sweden raised concerns with officials during the early ends of the Olympic match. An official was placed at the hog line to watch Canada’s deliveries closely.

However, no rule breach was confirmed, and no action was taken. No action has been taken against either team.

World Curling’s statement “The issue of second touches of the stone, specifically the granite, during the delivery was brought to the umpire's attention,” CBC Olympics reporter Devin Heroux shared World Curling’s statement.

“Officials spoke with both teams and set game umpires at the hogline to monitor deliveries for three ends, which is the official protocol following this type of complaint. There were no hogline violations or retouches of the stone during the observation period,” said the statement.

At the same time, World Curling has issued a verbal warning against Canada over the team’s conduct.

"World Curling spoke with the Canadian officials to issue a verbal warning regarding the language used by a Canadian men's player during the game," Reuters quoted the governing body as stating.

"During that meeting, it was made clear to those officials that further inappropriate behaviour ... would result in additional sanctions," it added.

Sweden vs Canada Canada’s Marc Kennedy has strongly denied the charge. He used expletives and argued across the ice, briefly stopping play.

The 44-year-old said he disliked being called a cheat after 25 years and four Olympic Games. He insisted his team would not accept such accusations.

"I don't like being accused of cheating after 25 years on tour and four Olympic Games. So, I told him where to stick it. Because we're the wrong team to do that to," Kennedy said.