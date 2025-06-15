Swimming-Taylor keeps one eye on Olympics as Australia name world championships squad

June 15 (Reuters) - Coach Rohan Taylor is confident Australia can challenge China and the United States for dominance in the pool after selecting a team that features a mix of youth and experience for next month's world swimming championships in Singapore.

Cam McEvoy will be appearing at a record seventh world championships after the 31-year-old booked his spot on the team with a world-best swim of 21.30 seconds to win the 50 metres freestyle at the Australian swimming trials in Adelaide.

He will be joined by Kaylee McKeown, Mollie O'Callaghan and Kyle Chalmers as they look to reclaim their world titles after skipping the 2024 championships, while Isaac Cooper will attempt to defend the gold medal he won in Doha in the 50m breaststroke.

Thirty-four swimmers have been selected for the pool events, which will run from July 27 to August 3, while six will compete in the open water disciplines from July 15 to 20 as the team begins their build-up to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

"I am excited by what this team can do over the next four years," Taylor said as the squad was selected on Saturday.

"This is the beginning of the third Olympic campaign I have been the head coach of, and this team has a strong nucleus in place.

"The end goal is L.A., but to be great in L.A. this very young team, which boasts 10 rookies, is going to learn what is needed on the global stage in Singapore.

"This is a very balanced program that I know can challenge the very best swimmers in the world. We have to be purposeful about what we do as we don't have the abundance of numbers of the likes of U.S. and China."

Sienna Toohey is the youngest member of the squad, the 16-year-old securing a spot on the team for the first time after winning the women's 100m breaststroke at the trials in a new personal best.