Switzerland shuts out US at ice hockey worlds, Sweden tops Finland and Czechs down Denmark

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Last year’s runner-up Switzerland shut out the United States 3-0 and handed the Americans their first loss at the ice hockey world championship on Monday.

Damien Riat, Jonas Siegenthaler and Dean Kukan scored in the Group B game in Herning. Net-minder Leonardo Genoni stopped 23 shots for the shutout.

“Give credit to Switzerland,” U.S. coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “But I know our group has a lot more in them. We’ll regroup and get ready to play Norway.”

Riat put Switzerland ahead with 7:14 remaining in the first period, redirecting the puck into the goal from the air. It was the first goal the U.S. conceded at the tournament.

The second followed 3:13 later by Siegenthaler from the blue line. Kukan's came halfway through the final period from the top of the left circle.

"After the first goal we did a better job, we got into it more and more, and shut them out,” Swiss forward Kevin Fiala said.

Fiala recorded an assist in his first game at the worlds. He joined the Swiss late after his Los Angeles Kings were eliminated from the NHL playoffs in the first round.

U.S. goalie Joey Daccord made 24 saves.

The U.S. beat Denmark 5-0 and Hungary 6-0 in its first two games, and face Norway on Wednesday.

Late Monday, Martin Necas struck twice and David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists as the defending champion Czech Republic used a four-goal middle period to ease past Denmark 7-2 in Herning.

Nick Olesen also had a goal and an assist for Denmark.

In Stockholm, Sweden topped archrival Finland 2-1 on goals from Leo Carlsson and Jonas Brodin for a third victory in regulation from three games, and Austria prevailed over Slovakia 3-2 in a penalty shootout.