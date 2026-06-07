WNBA coach Sydney Johnson escorted off court by police after heated clash with officials in Mystics loss to Dream

In a tense moment that overshadowed an otherwise straightforward WNBA result, Washington Mystics head coach Sydney Johnson was escorted off the court by police officers after a fiery confrontation with game officials. The incident occurred during Saturday night’s matchup against the Atlanta Dream, which ended in a 109-77 victory for the home side.

The outburst came at a critical juncture and highlighted the high emotions that often accompany close calls in professional basketball. While arguments between coaches and referees are part of the game, the involvement of law enforcement added an unusual layer to the evening in Atlanta.

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Details about the incident With 3:52 left in the third quarter, Mystics guard Alicia Florez Getino was called for a foul on Atlanta star Angel Reese. Sydney Johnson immediately took issue with the decision. He approached the scorers’ table where the officials were positioned and began voicing his frustration in strong terms.

The situation escalated quickly. What started as a standard sideline dispute turned into a prolonged exchange that required police intervention. Officers escorted Johnson from the floor to restore calm and allow the game to continue without further disruption.

The Mystics were already struggling to keep pace by that point. The Dream used the moment to maintain momentum and pulled away in the fourth quarter for a decisive win.

Sydney Johnson owns the moment in post-game remarks After the final buzzer, Sydney Johnson addressed reporters and accepted full responsibility for what happened. He did not attempt to downplay his reaction or shift blame.

“I lost my cool,” Johnson told reporters after the game. “There’s nothing more than that. That’s it. Officials did what was appropriate, and that’s all I can say.”

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Reese and Howard lead a dominant Dream performance Angel Reese delivered another strong all-around game for Atlanta. She finished with 18 points, 17 rebounds, and four steals. Seven of her rebounds came on the offensive end, giving the Dream valuable extra possessions and second-chance opportunities throughout the night.

Rhyne Howard complemented Reese’s interior work with 19 points and six steals. Her defensive activity disrupted Washington’s rhythm and helped Atlanta build a comfortable lead. The Dream improved to 7-3 on the season with the victory, continuing their solid early-season form.

Mystics offense falls short despite individual efforts Washington received a pair of strong individual performances but could not generate enough team-wide production. Iriafen led the Mystics with 24 points, three rebounds, and three assists. Sonia Citron added 18 points. Those were the only two Washington players to reach double figures in scoring.

The lack of additional contributions proved costly against a Dream team that controlled the boards and forced turnovers. The Mystics dropped to 4-5 and will need to find more consistent support across the roster in the games ahead.

Looking ahead The win gives Atlanta valuable breathing room in the Eastern Conference standings and reinforces their identity as a physical, rebounding-focused squad. Reese’s continued impact on both ends of the floor remains a major reason for their success.