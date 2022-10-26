T20 World Cup: Team India not happy with post-practice meal: Report

International Cricket Council (ICC) is providing food during the T20 World Cup 2022, but it is not providing any hot food after lunch. However, in bilateral series, the host association is in charge of food.
Team India reportedly was not satisfied with the after-practice food menu they were provided in Sydney. The Indian players complained that they were not provided with hot food after their practice sessions. according to BCCI sources as quoted by news agency ANI.
As per reports, the post-practice food menu reportedly included custom sandwiches.
"The food that was offered to Team India was not good. They were just given sandwiches and they have also told ICC that food provided after a practice session in Sydney was cold and not good," a BCCI source was quoted by ANI.
Notably, International Cricket Council (ICC) is providing food during the T20 World Cup 2022, but it is not providing any hot food after lunch. However, in bilateral series, the host association is in charge of food.
It is to be mentioned that Team India is also not participating in the practice session as they were offered a venue in Blacktown (In the suburbs of Sydney) approximately 45 minutes away from Team Hotel where they are staying.
"Team India did not do practice sessions as it was offered a practice venue in Blacktown (In sub-urbs of Sydney) so they refused because that is appropriately 45 minutes away from Team Hotel where they are staying," BCCI sources added.
On October 27, India will play the Netherlands next at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.
Recently, Team India has won against Pakistan in T20 World Cup. With this victory, India has two points and leads Group 2. Virat got the 'Man of the Match' for his unbeaten 82 that secured a thrilling win for India.
India asked Pakistan to bat first, and they scored 159/8 runs off 20 overs. Although Shan Masood (52) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51) struck respectable half-centuries, Pakistan continued to lose wickets on a regular basis. Masood and Ahmed's 76-run partnership proved significant for Pakistan.
With the ball, India's Hardik Pandya (3/30) and Arshdeep (3/32) excelled. Shami and Bhuvneshwar also secured a wicket. India was reduced to 31/4 in less than seven overs while chasing 160. The game was then rebuilt by Virat and Hardik, who set up a 113-run stand. Virat finished unbeaten, scoring 82 off 53 balls with six fours and four sixes to lead his team to a four-wicket victory after Pandya was dismissed for 40.
