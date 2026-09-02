Tacko Fall returns to NBA as Philadelphia 76ers sign 7-Foot-6 center to exhibit 10 Camp deal

The Philadelphia 76ers have given one of basketball’s most recognizable big men another shot at the NBA. The team announced Tuesday that it has signed 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall, along with Jameer Nelson Jr and Saint Thomas, ahead of training camp. Notably, all three are on Exhibit 10 contracts and will report to camp in Camden, New Jersey, later this month.

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Exhibit 10 deals are non-guaranteed camp contracts. They let a team evaluate a player cheaply and can later convert into a two-way deal or send the player to the G League affiliate with a bonus attached.

Four years away, then a Sixers invite Tacko Fall last appeared in an NBA game during the 2021-22 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he played 11 games. Before that, he spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics after going undrafted in 2019. Across those three years, he appeared in 37 regular-season games, mostly in short bursts.

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The Senegal-born center first became a fan favorite because of his size. At 7-foot-6, he is still one of the tallest players ever to suit up in the league. That height made him a spectacle in Boston. It never quite turned into a stable NBA role.

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Since Cleveland waived him in 2022, Fall has bounced between China and New Zealand. He also played for the New Zealand Breakers in Australia’s NBL. Overseas, he was used as a finisher and rim protector rather than a novelty act.

If he sticks in Philadelphia, even for a two-way or a handful of minutes, the look will be familiar: a giant in the paint on a roster already built around stars.

Who else signed, and why it matters Nelson Jr is the son of Jameer Nelson, the Sixers’ executive vice president of basketball operations. The younger Nelson averaged 18.9 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.2 steals in 25 G League games with the Stockton Kings last season. This is his third straight year signing an Exhibit 10 deal after earlier camps with San Antonio and Sacramento.

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Thomas is already inside the organization. He spent last season with the Delaware Blue Coats, Philadelphia’s G League affiliate, and averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. He is a known quantity for the coaching staff.

None of the three is guaranteed an opening-night roster spot. The Sixers have used Exhibit 10 deals in recent years to stock the Blue Coats, but they also have an open two-way slot. A strong camp could change a player’s path.

A long-shot big on a title-chasing roster Tacko Fall is walking into a very different Philadelphia team than the one that missed the playoffs in recent years. The 76ers added Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics and signed LeBron James in free agency to join Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. That group is built to win now.

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That also means minutes will be scarce. Embiid still occupies the center spot. Fall’s best chance is as a short-burst rim protector, a practice-body who can occupy space, or a two-way player who shuttles between Camden and the Wells Fargo Center.

For Sixers fans, the signing is part depth move, part curiosity. For Fall, it is a door that had been closed since 2022. Training camp is where he has to prove the door should stay open.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.