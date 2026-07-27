Tadej Pogacar wins record-equalling fifth Tour de France title in dominant 2026 victory

Tadej Pogacar sealed his place among cycling’s true legends on Sunday (July 26) by claiming a record-equalling fifth Tour de France title. The 27-year-old Slovenian finished the three-week race 6 minutes 26 seconds clear of Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel, with his UAE Team Emirates XRG teammate Isaac del Toro of Mexico taking third, 9:42 back on his Tour debut.

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Pogacar’s fifth overall win puts him level with Eddy Merckx, Miguel Indurain, Jacques Anquetil and Bernard Hinault. He also collected five stage victories this year, taking his career total to 26.

Final stage thrills on the streets of Paris The last stage, shortened to around 55 miles and held entirely in Paris because of wildfires in southwest France, featured three climbs through the steep streets of Montmartre. Crowds packed the roads as the riders tackled the sharp 1-kilometer rise past the Sacre-Coeur three times.

Tadej Pogacar and Dutch classics specialist Mathieu van der Poel attacked on the final ascent and opened a gap. Van der Poel held on in a dramatic sprint finish on the Champs-Elysees, just beating his Alpecin-Premier Tech teammate Jasper Philipsen and green jersey winner Mads Pedersen. Pogacar eased up and crossed the line in 30th place, his overall lead never under threat.

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Tadej Pogacar celebrates

“I thought the sprinters would catch us up, so I launched [my attack] from very far away,” Van der Poel said. “I gave everything I had left in my legs, and it was just enough.”

Tadej Pogacar reflects on a fairytale career path Standing on the podium in yellow, Tadej Pogacar held up five fingers to mark the achievement. His teammates gathered around him on the famous avenue as the Slovenian tried to take it all in.

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“I’m speechless,” Pogacar said. “It’s an incredible day. There was an incredible atmosphere. I’ve ridden seven Tours already, and I’ve always finished on the podium. You might think this is a fairytale. It’s incredible for me too.”

Two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard, Pogacar’s main rival in recent years, crashed out on stage 15. The absence of the Dane and others made the final week more straightforward for the race leader.

“Shame that Jonas and others crashed out of this Tour,” Pogacar said. “I hope we can all fight again next year.”

Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz secured the polka-dot jersey as best climber after a strong performance in the mountains. “I battled hard to win this jersey,” said Carapaz, 33. “It was a great fight. It’s the best feeling to win it.”

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What’s next for the champion? Tadej Pogacar has already won the Giro d’Italia and now owns five Tours. The Vuelta a España starts on August 22, but he remained non-committal.

“Will I be at La Vuelta in a few weeks?” he said. “Let’s see.”

Looking further ahead, the Slovenian admitted he needs a fresh target. “I don’t know how I do it,” Pogacar said. “I now have to find a new goal to chase. Which goal? Let’s just not jump ahead of ourselves and enjoy this moment.”

The women’s Tour de France begins this Saturday in Lausanne and finishes in Nice on August 9, with last year’s winner Pauline Ferrand-Prevot set to defend her title.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.