Tajinderpal Singh Toor finishes 5th, Samardeep Singh Gill 7th in Men’s Shot Put final at Commonwealth Games 2026 Glasgow

Indian shot putters Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill put up a determined fight in the men’s shot put final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 but finished just outside the medals. Toor secured fifth place with a best throw of 20.27 metres while Gill ended seventh with 20.03 metres on a competitive night at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow.

Advertisement

Strong qualifying shows build early hope Both athletes had entered the final with solid qualification performances a day earlier. National record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor cleared the automatic 20-metre mark with a 20.14m effort on his second attempt, ranking second overall in the qualifying round. Samardeep Singh Gill advanced with a best of 19.95m, finishing among the top 12 performers who made the medal round.

The final, held late on July 30, featured a high-quality field. Nigeria’s Chukwuebuka Enekwechi claimed gold with 21.07m. New Zealand’s Tom Walsh, the defending champion, took silver with 21.03m, and England’s Scott Lincoln earned bronze with 20.99m.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor comes close but misses podium Tajinderpal Singh Toor, the two-time Asian Games champion and India’s national record holder with a personal best of 21.77m, produced consistent throws above 20 metres. He cleared the 20-metre barrier three times, with his best landing at 20.27m. Despite the solid distance, the podium remained just out of reach in a tightly contested final where the top three all went beyond 20.99m.

Advertisement

The experienced thrower showed fight throughout the six rounds but could not improve further in the later attempts. His performance reflected the steady progress Indian shot put has made on the international stage, even if a medal did not materialise this time.

Also Read | Sharmila Dhankar wins gold for India in Women’s Shot Put F57 at CWG 2026

Samardeep Singh Gill battles through mixed night Samardeep Singh Gill, competing in his first major multi-sport Games final, improved steadily across his opening three throws to reach a personal best of 20.03m. That effort kept him in the top eight and earned him three additional attempts. However, the young athlete recorded fouls in his final three throws and finished seventh overall.

Gill’s ability to break the 20-metre mark in the final marked a positive step for the emerging talent. He had qualified comfortably with 19.95m and showed composure against more experienced international rivals.

Advertisement

What the result means for Indian athletics The fifth and seventh-place finishes mean India leaves the men’s shot put without a medal at Glasgow 2026. Still, having two athletes in the final of a deep field underlines the growing depth in the event. Toor remains one of India’s most consistent throwers over the past decade, while Gill’s presence signals a promising next generation.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.