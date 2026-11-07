Tanvi Patri’s father recalls her tears after Youth Olympics final defeat: ‘Papa, I lost…’

Fifteen-year-old Tanvi Patri produced a stunning fightback in the Youth Olympic Games badminton girls’ singles final in Dakar, only to fall agonisingly short against China’s Zhang Yi Xin. Her father, Rabinarayan Patri, was not in the stands to watch it. He was rushing through an airport trying to catch a flight. The emotional call that followed captured the moment perfectly.

The Odisha shuttler, who trains at the Centre for Badminton Excellence in Bengaluru, recovered from 10-19 down in the deciding game. She saved six match points and created three of her own before losing 15-21, 21-13, 24-26. For many, it felt like a heartbreak. For her father, speaking to the Times of India from Dubai, it was a reminder of bigger things ahead.

The tearful call after the match “She called me after the match from the washroom and was crying. She said, ‘Papa, I lost.’” Rabinarayan Patri told the Times of India. “I told her to forget it because the past is past. She had already achieved something wonderful. I reminded her that this is just the junior circuit. People may remember the result for a month or two, but that is not what defines a career.”

Before the final, he had already set a calm tone. “Before the match, I told Tanvi that I would be happy even if she won a silver medal. I told her to enjoy the game, play for herself and play for the country.”

Also Read | Tanvi Patri - First Indian woman shuttler to reach Youth Olympics final

One smash that missed the line The finish was cruelly close. “At 24-23 in the final game, one smash just missed the line. That was purely down to luck. Otherwise, she could have won it. But what makes me happy is that she finished the tournament healthy. That is the most important thing for me,” Tanvi Patri's father added, speaking to TOI.

Tanvi had reached Dakar after falling ill during the World Junior Championships and then faced heat, rooms without air conditioning, and mosquitoes. Despite those off-court struggles, she became the first Indian woman to win a Youth Olympics badminton medal.

Olympic medal remains the real target Rabinarayan Patri is clear that junior silver is not the end goal. “The real target is an Olympic medal. Winning a junior title is good, but not winning it is not the end of the world. She won a silver medal and fought all the way. It was not as though she was outplayed. She gave a tremendous fight, and people saw her potential,” he expressed.

Also Read | PV Sindhu wins Hylo Open 2026; bounces back from French Open final loss

Senior circuit schedule next With injuries having disrupted much of her year, Tanvi Patri now turns to a busy stretch that includes events in Indonesia, the Syed Modi International in Lucknow, the Guwahati Masters, the Odisha Masters and the Senior National Championships. Strength and conditioning will stay a priority.

Rabinarayan Patri wants his daughter to enjoy the game, compete without fear and develop the mindset needed at the highest level. Tanvi’s favourite memories from the Games were not about the podium. “My most memorable moments were trading pins, making new friends and playing games in the 365 Athlete House,” she said.