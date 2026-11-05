Tanvi Patri - Meet 15-year-old from Odisha who becomes the first Indian woman shuttler to reach Youth Olympics final

Tanvi Patri assured herself a medal at the 2026 Youth Olympics after the 15-year-old from Odisha became the first Indian badminton player to reach the women's singles final in Dakar, Senegal on Wednesday. The young Indian produced a spirited show to defeat Japanese Yuzuno Watanabe, 21-14, 11-21, 21-19 in a thrilling three-game semi-final that lasted 54 minutes.

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Tanvi's run to the final marks another milestone for Indian badminton at the Youth Olympics. Earlier in 2010, HS Prannoy won silver at the inaugural edition in Singapore, while Lakshya Sen finished runner-up in Buenos Aires in 2018. Aditya Joshi had reached the boys' singles semi-finals in 2014.

But things won't easy for Tanvi, as the Asian U17 champion will be facing World Junior champion Yi Xin Zhang in the final, who is seeking to become the first player to achieve the World Junior and YOG golden double. This was not the first time Tanvi was meeting Watanabe.

The Indian met the Japanese previously at the 2024 Pathum Thani Junior International Series in Thailand, where Tanvi went down 14-21, 10-21. But this time, the Indian was determined to take the revenge. The contest turned out to be a closely fought battle, with both players matching each other shot for shot and refusing to give away easy points.

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Tanvi started strongly to take the opening game 21-14, but Watanabe fought back in the second, winning it 21-11 to force the match into a decider. With a place in the final at stake, the third game saw both players go neck and neck in an intense battle.

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Tanvi, however, held her nerve in the crucial moments and edged past her Japanese opponent 21-19 to seal a memorable victory and book her place in the gold medal match.

Who is Tanvi Patri's opponent in final? Tanvi will now turn her attention to the final, where she will look to cap her historic campaign with a gold medal. The Indian will face Chinese Zhang for the gold medal, who recently won gold at the World Junior Championships. Their only previous meeting was at the Asia Junior Championships quarterfinal this year where Tanvi lost a close battle 18-21, 16-21.

Reacting after the win in the semifinals, Tanvi wants to give her best one last time in the competition. “In the last game I tried to play faster downwards and (net) dribble, that’s why her lifts were coming mid-court and I was getting the opportunity to attack and win,” Patri told BWF.

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“I’m very excited for tomorrow’s match. I just want to give my best. I’ll try to win. Let’s see what happens.”

Tanvi Patri - All you need to know Born in Odisha, Tanvi is one of the bright prospects in the sport and a among the rising badminton prodigies in the country. Although she staryed her badminton in India, it was her time in China (due to her father's job posting) that attracted the Balasore teen more towards the sports. According to an Indian Express report, Tanvi, who is also fond of roller skating, learnt the fundamentals of badminton in China.

Tanvi's initial junior continental medals, all came in China, including the Asian U-17 gold medal in Chengdu earlier this year. According to Orisports.com, Tanvi started training initially under top Chinese coach Jiang Yong Yi and won nine titles in China between 2017 and 2020.

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However, it was due to COVID, that her family had to return back to India. She then joined Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) in 2022 after impressing the scouts in a camp organised to spot talent.

Tanvi Patri's major achievements Won the U-17 girls singles Gold medal at the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships, Chengdu, China - 2026

Won the women's singles gold at Polytron Pontianak International Challenge, Indonesia - 2026

Won the women's singles silver at Antica Singapore International Challenge, Singapore - 2026

Finished women's singles runner-up at the Badminton Austrian Open International Tournament - 2026

Won the women's singles bronze at Mangalore India International Challenge 2025

Secured 3rd position in the women singles at Kotak India Junior International Series 2025

Became the third Indian shuttler to win the womens U-15 singles gold at Asian Junior (U15 & U17) Badminton Championships in Chengdu, China - 2024

Reached girl's singles quarterfinals in the German Junior International Badminton Tournament in Berlin - 2024.

Reached girl's singles second round in the Dutch Junior International Badminton Tournament in Haarlem - 2024.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in