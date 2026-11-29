Seventeen-year-old Indian second seed Tanvi Sharma finished with a silver medal at the Syed Modi International 2026 after losing the women’s singles final to Thailand’s fourth seed Supanida Katethong. The 54-minute contest ended 21-11, 12-21, 15-21 in favour of the Thai player on Sunday.

This marked Tanvi’s second Super 300 final of the year. She had already won the Taipei Open earlier in 2026, so another final appearance in Lucknow highlighted her rising consistency on the BWF circuit even though the title went the other way.

What happened in the Syed Modi International 2026 final? Tanvi Sharma began strongly. She led 11-7 at the first-game interval and then extended the advantage to close out the opening game. The early lead gave her control and forced Supanida Katethong to adjust.

The second game brought a clear change. Katethong lifted her intensity and prevented Tanvi from opening any meaningful gap in the early points. The Thai shuttler held a one-point edge at the break before producing a run of seven straight points. That surge levelled the match and forced a deciding game.

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In the third, Supanida Katethong carried the momentum forward and took the first four points. Tanvi Sharma recovered to lead 11-9 at the interval. However, several unforced errors, including shots that landed long, allowed Katethong to regain control. The Thai player collected five championship points and sealed the title when Tanvi sent a shot into the net.

Path to the final and season progress Tanvi Sharma reached the final by beating fellow Indian Unnati Hooda in the semifinals. That victory against a domestic rival added significance to her campaign and showed she could handle pressure at a Super 300 event.

Across the year, Tanvi has demonstrated she can compete at this level. The Taipei Open title was a breakthrough, and a second final at the Syed Modi International confirms she is delivering sustained results rather than isolated highlights. At 17, she still has clear areas to tighten, particularly closing out tight games and limiting errors in the deciding stages, both of which proved costly against Katethong.

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Katethong, meanwhile, showed the composure required to recover from a first-game deficit. Her ability to string together consecutive points in the second and third games proved decisive and earned her the gold medal.