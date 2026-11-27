The New York Mets officially announced a nine-year contract with Tarik Skubal on Wednesday, locking in the two-time Cy Young Award winner for $450 million. The agreement immediately rewrote the record books for starting pitchers.

A pitcher record on total value and annual average Tarik Skubal’s deal surpasses the previous highest mark for any pitcher: Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers signed in December 2023. At an average of $50 million per year, the Mets pact also sets a new standard for average annual value among full-time pitchers, topping the $43.3 million the same club once paid Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

It does not make Skubal the highest-paid player overall. Shohei Ohtani’s 10-year, $700 million Dodgers agreement still leads that list with a stated average of $70 million a year, though the bulk of that money is deferred. Notably, only Ohtani, Kyle Tucker and Juan Soto currently earn more on a per-season basis than Tarik Skubal will.

Details about the contract The deal includes a $45 million signing bonus and $30 million in deferred payments. Of the deferred portion, $5 million comes from the bonus and $25 million from salary, payable between 2038 and 2046. The bonus is structured to be protected against a possible lockout, with $40 million due on 1 March, $3 million on 1 July 2037 and $2 million on 1 July 2038. Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement is set to expire on 1 December.

The New York Mets included no-trade protection and omitted opt-outs, meaning all nine years are guaranteed unless the contract is later modified.

From Detroit and Los Angeles to New York Tarik Skubal posted a 2.47 earned run average from 2023 through 2026 before hitting free agency. His 2026 season was interrupted in May by surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow. He returned ahead of schedule and resumed starting for the Detroit Tigers on 13 June. With Detroit on the edge of the playoff race and Skubal headed for free agency, the Tigers traded him to the Dodgers for three prospects on 2 August.

Over his final 16 starts of the season, 10 of them with Los Angeles, he recorded a 2.36 ERA.

What the New York Mets said Owners Steve and Alex Cohen said in a statement: “Tarik is an ace, and we are thrilled that he will be a Met for years to come. He is an impressive competitor who has distinguished himself with his talent, drive and leadership. We’re excited to welcome Tarik, his wife Jessica and their children to the organization. Mets fans, we can’t wait for you to watch him pitch.”

Also Read | Jack Flaherty heads into MLB free agency facing a likely pay cut; check details