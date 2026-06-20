Taylor Fritz beats Alexander Zverev to reach Halle Open final

Taylor Fritz kept up his excellent form against Alexander Zverev with a hard-fought victory in the semi-finals at the Terra Wortmann Open. Playing on the grass courts in Halle, Germany, on Saturday, Fritz won 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-5 to move into the final.
The match lasted two hours and 39 minutes, during which Fritz hit 19 aces and won 87% of his first-serve points. The result snapped Zverev’s 10-match winning streak and improved Fritz’s head-to-head record to 10 wins against 5 losses.
The American has now beaten Alexander Zverev in seven straight meetings. This consistent success highlights Taylor
Fritz’s ability to perform well against one of the top players in the game. His powerful serving was key once again, helping him to dictate rallies and apply constant pressure on the German’s service games.
After the match, Taylor Fritz gave his assessment of the contest. “I felt like I played a good tie-break [in the first set] and I felt I got a little unlucky with some bounce and he played some really good points and took one on my serve and that was it. I felt like he was struggling with something. I am not sure what it was. I felt like I felt better than he did so that was what I needed to tell myself to go to work.”
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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