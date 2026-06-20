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Taylor Fritz beats Alexander Zverev to reach Halle Open final

Taylor Fritz used positive self-talk to stay focused, especially when he sensed his opponent was not at his physical best.

Aachal Maniyar
Published20 Jun 2026, 10:28 PM IST
Taylor Fritz of the US celebrates winning men's singles semi-final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev of the Halle Open ATP tennis tournament in Halle, western Germany.
Taylor Fritz of the US celebrates winning men's singles semi-final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev of the Halle Open ATP tennis tournament in Halle, western Germany.(AFP)
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Taylor Fritz kept up his excellent form against Alexander Zverev with a hard-fought victory in the semi-finals at the Terra Wortmann Open. Playing on the grass courts in Halle, Germany, on Saturday, Fritz won 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-5 to move into the final.

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The match lasted two hours and 39 minutes, during which Fritz hit 19 aces and won 87% of his first-serve points. The result snapped Zverev’s 10-match winning streak and improved Fritz’s head-to-head record to 10 wins against 5 losses.

Taylor Fritz shows continued dominance in head-to-head series

The American has now beaten Alexander Zverev in seven straight meetings. This consistent success highlights Taylor

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Fritz’s ability to perform well against one of the top players in the game. His powerful serving was key once again, helping him to dictate rallies and apply constant pressure on the German’s service games.

Taylor Fritz after winning the match

After the match, Taylor Fritz gave his assessment of the contest. “I felt like I played a good tie-break [in the first set] and I felt I got a little unlucky with some bounce and he played some really good points and took one on my serve and that was it. I felt like he was struggling with something. I am not sure what it was. I felt like I felt better than he did so that was what I needed to tell myself to go to work.”

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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