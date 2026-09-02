Taylor Fritz beats Darwin Blanch in straight sets at 2026 US Open

Taylor Fritz did not linger on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The No. 9 seed used a heavy first serve and a short afternoon to beat 18-year-old American wildcard Darwin Blanch 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the 2026 US Open, moving into the second round in about an hour and 40 minutes.

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Fritz, a US Open finalist in 2024, struck 14 aces and did not drop serve. Blanch, playing his first main-draw match at Flushing Meadows, managed one ace and nine double faults. The gap in experience showed from the middle of the first set onward.

Serve takes over on Ashe Taylor Fritz put 74 percent of his first serves in play and won 91 percent of those points. He lost only one first-serve point in the opening set and broke Darwin Blanch in the sixth game for 6-3.

The second set slipped away faster. Fritz converted his fourth break point in the fifth game, then broke again in the seventh as unforced errors stacked up on the teenager. Blanch saved 12 of 16 break points, but he never found a look on Fritz’s serve. Fritz saved both break points he faced all match.

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"It's never easy to come out and play another young American," Fritz said. "He gave me a lot of opportunities with some doubles, with some second serves."

That was his own verdict on the return game. He did not need it to be sharp. When Blanch sent another ball past the baseline on break point to open the third set, Fritz stepped on the gas. An ace and a firm backhand erased the only two break points he saw in the next game. An unreturnable serve closed the match.

Teen wildcard meets a different level Darwin Blanch earned the wildcard by winning the USTA Boys’ 18s National Championship. He is 18, ranked around No. 245, and still building a hard-court record on the main tour. Earlier this year in Miami, he became the youngest American to win a match at that event since Fritz did it a decade ago. Tuesday was a steeper test.

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He won none of 14 return games and never broke. The Ashe crowd still had a home story to follow, just not a contest that stayed close. Fritz’s first-strike tennis left little room for a debutant to settle.

Taylor Fritz stays on track in New York The Californian arrived with mixed form. He won the title in Washington, then lost his opener in Montreal. None of that showed on Tuesday. He looked at home on the same court where he reached the final two years ago.

The win adds to a strong start for American men in New York. Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton both came through on Monday night. Fritz is next up against either Italy’s Mattia Bellucci or Hungary’s Zsombor Piros.

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For Fritz, the job in week one is simple: keep the serve landing and keep the matches short. He did both. The serve that carried him through Ashe on Tuesday is still the shot that will decide how far this US Open run goes.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.