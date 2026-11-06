Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz today: what the Paris Masters quarterfinal means for ATP Finals race

Taylor Fritz is set to face Carlos Alcaraz in the Rolex Paris Masters quarterfinals on Friday, 6 November, in a match that could decide who takes the last place at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin. The American needs the win to stay alive in the Race. On the other hand, the Spaniard is already qualified and leads their head-to-head 6-1.

What is at stake in Paris tonight? Six players have already booked their places for the Nitto ATP Finals, which run from 15 to 22 November. The list of players include Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton, Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli and Arthur Fils. With Jannik Sinner out for the season through injury, ninth place in the Race is enough for the final spot.

Earlier on Friday, Ben Shelton beat Tommy Paul 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the other half of the draw. That result ends Paul’s push for Turin and locks Frances Tiafoe into the Finals, because Paul can no longer meet Fritz in the Paris final. The last open place is now between Taylor Fritz and Rafael Jodar, and it turns on Friday night’s quarterfinal against Alcaraz.

What does Taylor Fritz need against Alcaraz? Taylor Fritz is on 3,050 points heading into the quarterfinal. According to the ATP’s qualification scenarios, he qualifies if he reaches the semifinals, because Tommy Paul is already out. A win tonight would put him into the last four and into Turin. A loss would knock him out of the race and send Rafael Jodar through alongside Tiafoe.

How does Carlos Alcaraz fit into the Race picture? Carlos Alcaraz is already through to Turin. He reached the Paris quarterfinals after Matteo Berrettini withdrew, and he has played only one completed match this week, a win over Alex Michelsen. Taylor Fritz beat Arthur Fils 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday to set up the meeting and recorded his 100th Masters 1000 win in the process.

Carlos Alcaraz leads Taylor Fritz 6-1 in their career meetings. Fritz’s only win came at the 2025 Laver Cup. The night session on Court Central is listed for not before 7 PM Paris time (11:30 PM IST).