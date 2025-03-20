Team India to get cash reward of ₹58 crore for ICC Champions Trophy win: BCCI

Team India to get cash reward of ₹58 crore for ICC Champions Trophy win, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday. Notably, Rohit Sharma-led team India had won the Champions Trophy 2025 after defeating New Zealand in the finals of the marquee tournament earlier this month.

Team India won their second successive white-ball trophy after ICC T20 World Cup 2024, beating New Zealand by four wickets in the final of CT 2025 at Dubai on March 9.

A press release from BCCI stated, "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is delighted to announce a cash reward of INR 58 Crore for Team India following their triumph at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This financial recognition honours the players, coaching and support staff and members of the Men's Selection Committee."

India wins ICC Champions Trophy Under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma, India dominated the tournament and registered four commanding victories en route to the final.

The team began their campaign with a solid six-wicket win over Bangladesh, then secured a convincing six-wicket triumph against Pakistan.

They continued their momentum with a 44-run victory over New Zealand before ultimately overcoming Australia by four wickets in the semi-final.

Chasing 252 for a win, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill laid the platform with a 105-run stand before KL Rahul steered the Men in Blue to a thrilling win with an over to spare.