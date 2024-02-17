Team India taking the field against England in the ongoing Third Test are sporting black armbands as a mark of respect for Dattajirao Gaekwad, former India captain and oldest Test cricketer who passed away on Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), BCCI wrote, “#TeamIndia will be wearing black arm bands in memory of Dattajirao Gaekwad, former India captain and India’s oldest Test cricketer who passed away recently."

Gaekwad, who was the former India Test captain and the country's oldest living Test cricketer at the time of his passing died at the age of 95. He played in 11 Tests and led the team during India's tour of England in 1959. Under his captaincy, Baroda also won the Ranji Trophy in the 1957-58 season, beating Services in the final. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India will head into the third day of the Test against England in Rajkot without star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who withdrew from the ongoing third Test against England with immediate effect due to a family medical emergency.

While chasing India's first innings target of 445, England scored 207/2 in 35 overs on DAY 2. Ben Duckett hit his third Test century. He is playing at 133 off 118 balls. He is accompanied by Joe Root who is at 9 off 13 balls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj picked up the two wickets. It was Ashwin's 500th Test wicket when he claimed Zak Crawley.

However, the biggest setback for India was Ashwin's withdrawal from the Rajkot Test due to family emergency. He won't be available for the remainder of the match.

England's XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

