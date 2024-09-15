Tejashwi Yadav claims Virat Kohli played under his captaincy, gets trolled, ‘He is talking about his Dream11 cricket’

Former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav recalls his cricket days, stating he captained Virat Kohli in domestic matches. His cricket career ended prematurely due to injury in 2010. Online reactions mock his claims, suggesting he dreams of a different cricketing legacy.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated15 Sep 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Tejashwi Yadav claims Virat Kohli played under his captaincy, gets trolled, ‘He is talking about his Dream11 cricket’ (Photo by Hindustan Times)
Tejashwi Yadav claims Virat Kohli played under his captaincy, gets trolled, ‘He is talking about his Dream11 cricket’ (Photo by Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Tejashwi Yadav has spoken about his past involvement in cricket. The Bihar politician has mentioned that Virat Kohli once played under his leadership in domestic matches.

The former deputy chief minister of Bihar, before entering politics, was a cricketer and even participated in the IPL. During his cricket career, he claimed he once captained a team that included Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, as per ZEE News.

Tejashwi began his cricketing journey when his father, Lalu Yadav, served as India's Railway Minister. He debuted in Delhi's cricket scene and played for the Delhi Daredevils in the IPL's first season in 2008. However, his cricket career ended by 2010 due to an injury.

His final match was a List A game between Jharkhand and Tripura in February 2010. In that match, he scored 5 runs and took a wicket. Yadav played one First Class match in his career. It was a Jharkhand vs Vidarbha match, in which he scored 20 runs in 2 innings.

As per ESPN, Yadav’s T20 debut was in a Tripura vs Jharkhand match in 2009 at Dhanbad. In 4 T20 matches of his career, he scored 3 runs. While playing for Delhi, Tejashwi led the U-15 and U-19 teams, where Kohli was also a team member, as per ZEE News.

“Nobody speaks about my cricket career. As a profession, I was a cricketer. I played good cricket. I have batchmates in Team India,” he told the publication.

Netizens troll Tejashwi Yadav

Netizens took this opportunity to troll Yadav over his claims of captaining Virat Kohli. Here are some of the comments.

“Well he is not wrong. He is talking about his dream11 cricket”

“Injury ruined his career; otherwise, he would have scored approximately 110 centuries.”

“Yes .. if he wasn’t inured we might have seen him playing alongside Kohli. Koi Hasega nahi (nobody will laugh).”

“Tejaswi yadav is the reason..... nepotism and Politics cannot help you in cricket”

First Published:15 Sep 2024, 01:00 PM IST
