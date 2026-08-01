Tejaswin Shankar wins historic bronze medal, India’s first Commonwealth Games Decathlon glory at Glasgow 2026

Tejaswin Shankar scripted history for Indian athletics at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. The 27-year-old from Delhi claimed bronze in the men’s decathlon with a total of 7,976 points, becoming the first Indian ever to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the demanding 10-event discipline.
Grenada’s Lindon Victor took the gold with a season-best 8,096 points, completing a hat-trick of Commonwealth titles. Canada’s Damian Warner, the Tokyo Olympic champion, finished second with 8,036 points to secure silver. Shankar held off strong challenges to lock in the bronze.
The achievement carries extra weight because Shankar competed through a painful patellar tendon injury that had forced him to pull out of the individual high jump earlier in the week. What followed was a display of pure grit across two long days at Scotstoun Stadium.
Tejaswin Shankar began Day 1 of the decathlon on Thursday already dealing with discomfort. He clocked 10.96 seconds in the 100m for 870 points, then produced a personal-best long jump of 7.82 metres that earned a massive 1,015 points. A solid 2.15m clearance in the high jump (944 points) kept him firmly in the medal conversation. He finished the opening day in second place with 4,339 points, just 14 points behind Canada’s Damian Warner.
“After the 300m mark it felt like a bear had latched onto my back,” Shankar later said of the tough 400m, which he still completed in 49.51 seconds for 837 points. That honesty captured the physical toll he was under, yet he refused to stop.
On Day 2, Tejaswin Shankar stayed composed. He ran 14.41 seconds in the 110m hurdles (922 points) and threw a personal-best 40.44 metres in the discus (674 points). The pole vault brought 4.30 metres and 702 points. A season-best javelin throw of 53.12 metres added 635 points and moved him into the bronze-medal position heading into the final event.
In the concluding 1500m, run in the early hours of Saturday, Shankar clocked 4:36.19 for 704 points. His final tally of 7,976 points secured third place and India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in the decathlon.
Long jump: 7.82m (PB) – 1,015 points
High jump: 2.15m – 944 points
110m hurdles: 14.41s – 922 points
Discus: 40.44m (PB) – 674 points
Javelin: 53.12m – 635 points
Tejaswin Shankar already held the national record of 8,057 points and had won silver at the Asian Games and Asian Championships. This bronze adds a new chapter. It also highlights the growing depth in Indian multi-event athletics after years when the decathlon remained largely unexplored at the Commonwealth level.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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