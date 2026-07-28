Tejaswin Shankar withdraws from CWG 2026 high jump final; check details

India’s Tejaswin Shankar cut short his campaign in the men’s high jump final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Monday after failing to clear the opening height and later pulling out of the event. The drama unfolded at Scotstoun Stadium amid early confusion caused by an error on the official results website.

Website error sparks confusion over India’s line-up The Commonwealth Games 2026 official results platform listed Tejaswin Shankar as DNS (Did Not Start) for the men’s high jump final. The entry initially created the impression that India’s presence in the final had dropped from three athletes to two. Live telecast pictures, however, quickly corrected the picture. Shankar was clearly visible at the stadium, warming up and preparing to compete alongside teammates Sarvesh Kushare and J Aadarsh Ram. The DNS status turned out to be a simple administrative blunder on the official website.

Once the mistake became clear, attention shifted to Shankar’s actual performance on the runway.

Failed first attempt and sudden withdrawal Tejaswin Shankar began his final at the opening height of 2.05 metres. He failed to clear the bar on his first attempt. After landing on the mat, the 27-year-old was seen holding himself and appeared to be in clear discomfort. Within minutes, he decided to withdraw from the competition, bringing his high jump campaign to an abrupt end.

No official statement was released immediately about the nature of the problem. Organisers and the Indian contingent also remained silent on whether the issue could affect Shankar’s planned participation in the decathlon later in the Games.

Defending medallist with strong 2026 form Shankar arrived in Glasgow as the defending bronze medallist. At Birmingham 2022, he had become the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the men’s high jump. That achievement raised expectations for a strong showing this time as well.

His form through 2026 had been impressive, especially in combined events. In February, he claimed the Asian Indoor Championships heptathlon title with an Indian record of 5,993 points. Three months later, at the Federation Cup in Ranchi, he became the first Indian athlete to cross the 8,000-point barrier in the decathlon, setting a national record of 8,057 points. Those results had positioned him as one of India’s most versatile track-and-field athletes heading into the Commonwealth Games.

The early exit in the high jump final therefore came as a setback, though the focus now turns to whether he can recover in time for the multi-event competition.

Other Indian medals on the same day Gyaneshwari Yadav won silver in the women’s 53kg weightlifting event on Monday. Bindyarani Devi added a bronze medal in the women’s 58kg category. The two podium finishes kept India’s medal tally moving forward even as the high jump story dominated headlines.