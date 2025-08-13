Tennis star Monica Seles reveals shocking battle with Myasthenia Gravis, a rare autoimmune disease

Tennis legend Monica Seles revealed she was diagnosed three years ago with myasthenia gravis, a neuromuscular autoimmune disease. Speaking publicly for the first time, she shared how symptoms like double vision and muscle weakness affected her daily life.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated13 Aug 2025, 02:45 AM IST
Reflecting on her life, Monica Seles described facing multiple “hard resets,” from moving to the US as a teen to surviving a stabbing attack, and now managing myasthenia gravis. (In pic: Monica Seles returns the ball to Conchita Martinez of Spain during the semifinals at the U.S. Open, Sept. 8, 1995 in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, file))(Associated Press)

Tennis star Monica Seles revealed she first noticed symptoms of myasthenia gravis (MG), a neuromuscular autoimmune disease, while playing with family and friends. “I would be playing with some kids or family members, and I would miss a ball. I was like, ‘Yeah, I see two balls.’ These are obviously symptoms that you can't ignore,” Seles was quoted as saying by Associated Press, in a recent interview.

The 51-year-old, who won nine Grand Slam titles and is an International Tennis Hall of Famer, was diagnosed with MG three years ago but is speaking publicly about it for the first time. She hopes to raise awareness about the condition, partnering with immunology company argenx for their “Go for Greater” campaign.

“When I got diagnosed, I was like, ‘What?!’” Seles said. “I wish I had somebody like me speak up about it.”

Understanding Myasthenia Gravis

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke defines MG as “a chronic neuromuscular disease that causes weakness in the voluntary muscles.” It most commonly affects young adult women under 40 and older men over 60, but it can occur at any age. Seles described symptoms she experienced, such as double vision and weakness in her arms and legs: “Just blowing my hair out became very difficult.”

Life of ‘hard resets’ and adaptation

Reflecting on her life, Seles likened her health challenge to past major life changes, calling them “hard resets.” She recalled moving to the US as a 13-year-old, coping with sudden fame as a teenager, and surviving a stabbing attack in 1993.

“I had to, in tennis terms, I guess, reset — hard reset — a few times,” Seles said. “And then, really, being diagnosed with myasthenia gravis: another reset.”

She emphasised resilience, telling the young athletes she mentors: “You've got to always adjust. That ball is bouncing, and you've just got to adjust. And that's what I'm doing now.”

Looking back at her career

Seles fondly remembered her 1995 US Open comeback, where she reached the final two years after the stabbing incident in Hamburg, Germany.

“The way they welcomed me ... after my stabbing, I will never forget,” she said. “Those are the moments that stay with you.”

