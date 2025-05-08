Tennis-Osaka inspired by Agassi as she embraces claycourt grind

(Adds Badosa withdrawal and Osaka win)

May 8 (Reuters) -

Four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said this year's claycourt swing feels different as she enters it with momentum and confidence following a run of victories.

Japan's Osaka beat Slovenian Kaja Juvan 6-1 7-5 last week in the final of the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo, a WTA 125 tournament, to win her first claycourt title at any level. It was also her first WTA crown since becoming a mother in July 2023.

"I wanted to rack up experience on clay. I didn't really have too much of an ego playing that tournament," Osaka told reporters after defeating wildcard Sara Errani 6-2 6-3 in the the Italian Open first round on Wednesday.

"I'm okay playing on Court 16 if I have to anyways. The reason I came back wasn't to play on centre courts all the time, it's because I really enjoy the game."

Osaka said her decision to play in Saint-Malo was inspired by American great Andre Agassi, who rebuilt his career in the late 1990s by competing on the ATP Challenger Tour.

"I remember reading (Agassi's) book. There was a moment where... he was saying he was flipping his own scoreboards. Someone came and yelled, 'Image is everything!', I would say that section of the book crossed my mind more," she said.

The former world number one has often struggled on clay, having never gone past the third round of the French Open, in which she is set to feature in the main draw this month.

"I'm coming into it with a lot more wins. Obviously, I would say I'm a lot more comfortable on clay now... I feel like clay is very strength-reliant," she said.

