'Test match bowling has made huge difference': GT spinner Sai hails Siraj-Rabada after win over SRH

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 13 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Sai Kishore heaped praises on pacers Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj for their "test match bowling", which he feels has made a massive difference for the table toppers this season.

After half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar, which were well-controlled and sublime in nature, it was the relentless aggression and discipline of Rabada and Siraj that reduced SRH to 32/4 while chasing 169 runs. The explosive SRH line-up just could not withstand the pressure built in the powerplay and were skittled out for just 86 runs, their lowest all-out score in IPL history.

Speaking during the post-match presser, Sai said while Siraj and Rabada have been hitting their lengths well and making all the difference with their Test match bowling, it is the bowling philosophy of skipper-coach duo of Shubman Gill and Ashish Nehra, which has a crucial role to play in all this powerplay chaos from GT pacers.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is 'test match bowling' as described by Sai Kishore? ⌵ Sai Kishore describes 'test match bowling' as pacers like Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj hitting their lengths well. This approach, focusing on a hard length without relying heavily on slower balls or yorkers, has made a significant difference for Gujarat Titans this season. 2 How did Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj impact the match against SRH? ⌵ Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj delivered relentless aggression and discipline in the powerplay, reducing SRH to 32/4. Their 'test match bowling' put immense pressure on the SRH batting lineup, contributing to their lowest all-out score in IPL history. 3 What was Gujarat Titans' bowling philosophy during the powerplay? ⌵ According to Sai Kishore, the Gujarat Titans' bowling philosophy, guided by skipper Shubman Gill and Ashish Nehra, emphasizes trusting a hard length during the powerplay. They do not depend solely on slower balls or yorkers, which has proven effective. 4 Why was Sai Sudharsan's half-century crucial for Gujarat Titans? ⌵ Sai Sudharsan's half-century was crucial because he spent ample time at the crease getting his eye in, especially on a damp and seaming wicket. His ability to play a calculated knock, even without a high strike rate, made a huge difference when Siraj and Rabada were bowling. 5 What is the significance of Gujarat Titans' win over SRH in terms of records? ⌵ Gujarat Titans registered their biggest win in IPL history by 82 runs against SRH. This also marked SRH's biggest loss in terms of runs in the IPL, and it was their lowest all-out total in the tournament's history.

"Siraj and Rabada have been hitting their lengths pretty well. This is the advantage of having proper Test match bowlers in your line up. We have been led well by skipper Shubman Gill and Ashish Nehra in terms of bowling philosophy, what to bowl in powerplay, not depending on slower balls, yorkers and trusting that hard length on this bowling. Test match bowling has made a huge difference this season for us," he said.

Rabada is the joint-highest wicket-taker this season, with 21 scalps in 12 matches at an average of 20.04 and an economy rate of 9.15, with best figures of 3/25. Siraj has also done pretty well for himself, with 13 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 27.84 and an economy rate of 8.22, with best figures of 2/23.

Sai said that the wicket was "damp" and seamed a lot, so the conversations were about posting around 170 in the dressing room.

"There were talks within the dressing room that 170 was the par score, a very good score if we bowled well in the powerplay. Nishant batted with intent in the power play, Sai played very well, and Washington finished it well. Fast bowlers bowled well in the power play," he said.

He hailed Sudharsan's calculated half-century as a huge difference maker, as he spent plenty of time on the crease, getting his eye in as the ball was seaming when SRH opted to bowl first.

"That is where batsmanship comes into play. Sai Sudharsan played a wonderful knock, even though he was not striking at the highest strike rate. He took his percentage and played wonderfully. At the end of the day, it made a huge difference as Siraj and Rabada bowled, the ball was seaming," he said.

Sudharsan has made 501 runs in 12 innings at an average of 41.75 and a strike rate of 155.10, including a century and five fifties. He is the second-highest run-getter this season, eight behind SRH's Heinrich Klaasen (508 runs in 12 innings at an average of 50.80 and a strike rate of 153.93, with five fifties).

Coming to the match, SRH opted to bowl first and GT was reduced to 26/2, with Sai Sudharsan (61 in 44 balls, with five fours and two fifties) carrying out the repair job with Nishant Sindhu (22 in 14 balls, with three fours and a six) with a 38-run stand and then a 60-run stand with Washington Sundar (50 in 33 balls, with seven fours and a six). GT reached 168/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of fifties from Sudharsan and Washington.

Praful Hinge (2/17 in three overs) and Sakib Hussain (2/37 in four overs) bowled superbly for SRH. Skipper Pat Cummins also had a four-over spell of 1/20.

During the chase, Mohammed Siraj (1/11 in three overs) started strong by removing Travis Head for a duck. Kagiso Rabada (3/28 in four overs) dismantled the top-order consisting of Abhishek Sharma (6), Ishan Kishan (11) and Smaran Ravichandran (9), reducing SRH to 32/4 in 5.5 overs.

Later, it was Jason Holder (3/20 in four overs) and Prasidh Krishna (2/23 in three overs) who skittled out SRH for just 86 runs, with SRH skipper Cummins (19) being the top scorer.

Rabada was adjudged to be the 'Player of the Match' for his sensational powerplay spell.