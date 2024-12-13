The 16-year-old schoolboy who could be the next Usain Bolt
SummaryAustralian sprinter Gout Gout—it rhymes with “Bout Bout”—is breaking records and drawing comparisons to the eight-time Olympic champion.
The 16-year-old in the black-and-crimson kit blasts out of the starting blocks and proceeds to unfold his giant frame. At 30 meters, he takes over the lead. And by 40 meters, he’s gone. His long legs are devouring the blue track beneath him. By the time he crosses the finish line of this 100-meter race, he’s so far ahead that his competitors are nearly out of frame.