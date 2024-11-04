The 39-year-old who was just handed soccer’s impossible job
SummaryManchester United has been searching for a worthy successor to Alex Ferguson for over a decade. Now it’s betting on the promising Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim to deliver the club from mediocrity.
When the call came last month with an offer to become manager of Manchester United, Ruben Amorim wasn’t given much time to think it over. This was a once in a lifetime offer, he was told, from one of the most celebrated clubs in sports. It was now or never.
