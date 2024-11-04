The 39-year-old who was just handed soccer’s impossible job

Whether Amorim can get them there will depend on how well his three-at-the-back tactical scheme adapts to English soccer. So far, it has served him well through a coaching career that is barely five years old. After a short stint at Braga, he took charge of Sporting Lisbon in early 2020 and soon led the club to its first league title in 19 years. Following it up with a second championship last season was enough to turn Amorim into a highly desirable target. He was soon linked with some of the top clubs in Europe—Liverpool, Barcelona, Bayern Munich—and also West Ham.