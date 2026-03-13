The 49ers agree to a deal to bring back linebacker Dre Greenlaw for a 2nd stint

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back linebacker Dre Greenlaw for a second stint, agreeing to a one-year contract with their former star after he was released by Denver.

A person familiar with the deal said the sides reached the agreement Thursday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the signing.

NFL Network first reported the deal, saying it was worth $7.5 million.

The 49ers also lost a defender on Thursday with 27-year-old defensive end Bryce Huff announcing his retirement after six seasons in the NFL.

Greenlaw was an integral part of San Francisco's defense from 2019-24, teaming with Fred Warner as one of the league's best linebacker duos in that span. But he ruptured his Achilles running onto the field during the Super Bowl following the 2023 season and missed almost the entire 2024 season.

Greenlaw left San Francisco last offseason to sign a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the Broncos. But he was cut earlier this week after one season when he was limited to eight games because of injuries.

Greenlaw has been one of the more productive linebackers when healthy, recording 247 tackles with eight tackles for loss, 10 passes defensed and three takeaways in 2022-23 when he and Warner led San Francisco's defense.

The Niners missed Greenlaw's play and energy the last two seasons but are hoping his return helps elevate the defense.

San Francisco acquired Huff in a trade from Philadelphia last offseason and he made some key contributions early in the season, finishing tied for the team lead with four sacks. But Huff had no sacks in his final 10 games in the regular season and playoffs as he struggled to generate consistent pressure.

Huff entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets in 2020. His best year came in 2023 when he had 10 sacks with the Jets, turning that into a three-year, $51.1 million contract with Philadelphia.

Huff didn't fit in with the Eagles and played only sparingly before being a healthy scratch in Philadelphia's Super Bowl win. He was traded to San Francisco for a 2026 fifth-round pick. Huff was owed about $18 million for this season had he made the team. San Francisco saves $5.4 million on the 2026 salary cap with his retirement.

