The 55-year experiment to turn Paris into a capital of soccer
Most of Europe’s biggest clubs were founded more than a century ago. Paris Saint-Germain, which plays in Saturday’s Champions League final, was a more modern invention, designed to put the French capital on the soccer map.
PARIS : Before Paris Saint-Germain’s players left this week for the most important match in the club’s history, they already knew what awaited them when they returned. If they become European champions on Saturday night in Munich, then by Sunday, they would be back in the French capital parading past a million people on the Champs-Elysées.