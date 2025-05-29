The 55-year experiment to turn Paris into a capital of soccer

Created through a rocky merger of an entity known as Paris FC and a club called Stade Sangermanois from the suburb of Saint-Germain-en-Laye, PSG found that its toughest rival in the early days was paperwork. It took a media campaign and a 20,000-member subscription drive just to get the club off the ground. But from 1973, it found its footing once it was taken over by the French fashion designer Daniel Hechter, the man responsible for the red stripe on the navy jersey.