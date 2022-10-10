The broken variables in the Rams’ Super Bowl Formula

This past offseason, it was impossible to look at the flurry of blockbusterdeals across the NFL without seeing photocopies of the Rams’ blueprint. Los Angeles gave away a bevy of draft picks in recent years, including every first rounder from 2017 through 2023, to get high-impact players like quarterback Matthew Stafford, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and pass rusher Von Miller. After the Super Bowl, other teams across the league followed suit and gave away their prized first-round picks, sometimes more than one, in order to acquire established stars like quarterback Russell Wilson or wide receiver Tyreek Hill.