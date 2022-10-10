The broken variables in the Rams’ Super Bowl Formula
- After years of hitting the jackpot with seemingly every big move, leading to last season’s championship, the team’s unorthodox approach has also contributed to the team’s early season struggles.
When the Los Angeles Rams finished last season celebrating a Super Bowl inside their own $5 billion stadium, it validated an unorthodox approach. Every season, the Rams pushed their chips to the center of the table, trading away draft picks and bringing in expensive veterans in an effort to win in the present.
They seemed to hit the jackpot with every bet, helping the Rams emerge as one of the most consistent winners in recent years. It finally produced a Super Bowl.
This past offseason, it was impossible to look at the flurry of blockbusterdeals across the NFL without seeing photocopies of the Rams’ blueprint. Los Angeles gave away a bevy of draft picks in recent years, including every first rounder from 2017 through 2023, to get high-impact players like quarterback Matthew Stafford, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and pass rusher Von Miller. After the Super Bowl, other teams across the league followed suit and gave away their prized first-round picks, sometimes more than one, in order to acquire established stars like quarterback Russell Wilson or wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
But the Rams’ sluggish start to this season has reflected the risks of this aggressive approach. Their sustained run of success in picking up the right players—a necessity when they’ve traded away so many draft picks—has turned cold.
The Rams are now 2-3 after Sunday’s 22-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The defeat also clearly demonstrated the flaws that have emerged. The offensive line appeared broken, high-profile offseason acquisition Allen Robinson was nearly invisible and quarterback Matthew Stafford consistently struggled to move the ball while everything around him kept crumbling.
“This is some adversity that we’re facing right now as a football team," coach Sean McVay said after the game. “You find out a lot about people when you do go through that."
When the Rams first hired McVay in 2017, one of their first splashy moves that indicated their desire to compete immediately was bringing in a player even older than their head coach. Offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth proved to be a brilliant signing. He anchored the team’s pass protection longer than anyone expected, including as a 40-year-old last season when he was the oldest player in the NFL not named Tom Brady.
But the problem with leaning on aging players is that their expiration date comes sooner rather than later. Whitworth retired after last season. The Rams’ pass protection, once one of the best in the league, has since turned porous.
The combination of Whitworth’s absence, injuries and underperformance on the offensive line has kneecapped the Rams’ offense. In the pocket, Stafford has looked roughly as comfortable as someone walking barefoot over burning coals.
Going up against the Cowboys tireless pass rush exposed how debilitating this issue has become. On the Rams’ first possession, Dallas turned a strip sack into a touchdown. On their second, Los Angeles gave up a blocked punt.
By the time the game was over, Stafford had been sacked five times—and hurried far more—and gave up two fumbles. The Cowboys sealed the game in the fourth quarter when Stafford, getting chased around and hit, had to fling the ball away and it ended up in a defender’s hands. So far this season, he has five touchdowns and seven interceptions, while he has been sacked 21 times in just five games.
“He needs some help," McVay said.
“Everybody has to pick up the slack up front, starting with us," said tackle Joe Noteboom, who replaced Whitworth on the line.
The other thing that happened this offseason is that the Rams made another big acquisition. This one, though, hasn’t worked out according to plan.
The expensive add came in the form of Allen Robinson, a 29-year-old receiver who was once one of the NFL’s most productive pass catchers but came to the Rams off a down season. Still, it was difficult to blame him for that—the Chicago Bears’ passing offense was utterly lifeless last year. It looked like Robinson might join the long list of former stars whose careers found new life in Los Angeles: Stafford, Whitworth, Miller and Odell Beckham Jr., to name a few.
So far, Robinson has been a boondoggle with the tens of millions the Rams guaranteed him on the line. He has just 12 catches for 107 yards and has only caught 50% of the balls thrown to him.
“I think he’s a really talented player, a guy that I can do a better job of trying to find him and get balls to him earlier," McVay said of Robinson last week. Against Dallas, Robinson had just three catches for 12 yards.
It’s still early in the season, and the Rams have a long track record of success they can point to showing these kinks can work themselves out. Since McVay took over, the team has reached two Super Bowls and made the playoffs in every season but one. It also helps that McVay is perhaps the best offensive schemer in the NFL, the type of person who can paper over deficiencies.
The Rams also have another weapon at their disposal. They haven’t been shy from making big in-season deals in the past. Nobody would be surprised if they pulled off another one to try to solve their woes.
