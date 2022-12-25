The Dodgers face a decision on Trevor Bauer—without knowing all the facts

The Los Angeles Dodgers will soon face a decision about whether to carry Trevor Bauer on their 2023 roster—and they’ll have to make it without knowing the full details that Major League Baseball and an arbitrator gathered to determine punishment for the star pitcher under baseball’s policy on domestic violence and sexual assault.
The Dodgers must decide what to do about Bauer by Jan. 6, following a ruling on Thursday by arbitrator Martin Scheinman. The arbitrator reduced Bauer’s suspension under the domestic violence policy from the 324-game penalty issued by the league to 194 games. Bauer is immediately eligible to return to the field, and the Dodgers will be on the hook to pay Bauer around $22.5 million in salary next season no matter what.
In deciding what to do about Bauer, however, the Dodgers won’t have access to the full details of MLB’s 10-month investigation, or to the arbitrator’s written opinion on the extensive evidence that was presented in this case, according to a person familiar with league policy. Due to collectively-bargained confidentiality policies designed to protect those who provide information for the league’s investigation, along with the player involved, the Dodgers will have to rely on publicly available reported information and an interpretation of the arbitrator’s ruling.
If the Dodgers do decide to release Bauer, any other club that moves to sign him would also not be privy to further information about the findings of MLB’s investigations.
Bauer’s reduced 194-game suspension remains the longest discipline issued under the MLB-MLBPA joint domestic violence policy, which was codified in 2015.
“While we believe a longer suspension was warranted, MLB will abide by the neutral arbitrator’s decision," the league said in a press release. “We understand this process was difficult for the witnesses involved and we thank them for their participation. Due to the collectively bargained confidentiality provisions of the joint program, we are unable to provide further details at this time."
The arbitrator’s decision made Bauer immediately eligible for reinstatement to a major-league roster, though a rule allows the Dodgers 14 days from the day after the decision to decide whether or not to carry him on the roster.
Bauer’s contract with the Dodgers, which expires after 2023, originally would have paid him $32 million in 2023, but the arbitrator decided to dock his future pay as part of the final terms of the discipline.
Bauer served 99 days on MLB’s paid administrative leave list between July 2021 and April 2022 after a league investigation that began when a California woman accused him of sexually assaulting her, although it came to include other claims. In late April MLB suspended him for 324 games, a penalty that he immediately appealed, becoming the first player to do so. He missed 144 games in 2022.
As Bauer had already missed more than 194 games, the arbitrator decided to make him immediately eligible to return with the 50-game salary penalty coming off his 2023 salary.
The total forfeiture for the 50 games totals around $9.4 million, which also reduces Bauer’s total salary by that amount on the Dodgers’ luxury tax payroll.
Due to the nature of guaranteed contracts in baseball, the Dodgers cannot release Bauer without paying him what he is owed under his contract for 2023. Additionally, because the league reserves the right to determine discipline under the domestic violence policy, a team cannot levy their own discipline on a player after he has served his suspension. In this situation, releasing Bauer with pay isn’t seen as additional discipline, but releasing a player without his contractually owed pay would be considered discipline.
The arbitrator’s decision was delivered to the league on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the timeline, and the Dodgers learned of the decision shortly before it was announced publicly. The team put out a statement on Twitter late Thursday that read: “We have just been informed of the arbitrator’s ruling and will comment as soon as practical."
The Dodgers haven’t since commented on the decision, and a club spokesperson didn’t respond to an emailed list of questions from the Journal.
The arbitrator didn’t include information about the evidence heard in the hearing in his initial decision, and is expected to write a full opinion in coming weeks. That report is expected to be held confidentially with MLB, and not shared with the Dodgers or another team, according to a person familiar with league policy. (It will regardless also likely take longer to produce than the two weeks the Dodgers have to make this decision.)
MLB has been publicly tight-lipped about its findings, including how many incidents it considered in reaching its April decision. That means that as of now, the evidence available to the Dodgers about Bauer’s conduct is limited to what has been reported by news outlets, including reports of rough sex between Bauer and two other women in addition to the California woman.
The context of the final decision itself is a data point as well: An arbitrator who closely examined the evidence found that Bauer did violate the domestic violence policy to a degree that warranted the longest-ever discipline under the policy.
This decision was expected to come this offseason, and the question of what the Dodgers would owe Bauer in salary next season has seemed to hang over their uncharacteristically quiet offseason. Still, the notice that the two-week clock on their final decision came just before the public learned of it as well. In this process, the Dodgers are siloed out from the chain of information that Major League Baseball has about one of its most expensive players.
