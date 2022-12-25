The Dodgers face a decision on Trevor Bauer—without knowing all the facts

In deciding what to do about Bauer, however, the Dodgers won’t have access to the full details of MLB’s 10-month investigation, or to the arbitrator’s written opinion on the extensive evidence that was presented in this case, according to a person familiar with league policy. Due to collectively-bargained confidentiality policies designed to protect those who provide information for the league’s investigation, along with the player involved, the Dodgers will have to rely on publicly available reported information and an interpretation of the arbitrator’s ruling.