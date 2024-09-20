The furious race to take the F-word out of F1

The irony is that these candid moments are precisely what F1’s modern success has been built on. Until Liberty Media acquired Formula One in 2017, most radio communications between drivers and their teams were private. Only through F1’s widespread efforts to pull back the curtain and humanize the 20 men in the cockpits did that begin to change. There were more cameras in garages, a fly-on-the-wall Netflix series, and, of course, more open radio channels.